The 1st Open β Test of “THE KING OF FIGHTERS XIII GLOBAL MATCH” will start on June 6 (Tues)

The Open β Test of the fighting game "THE KING OF FIGHTERS XIII GLOBAL MATCH" (hereinafter referred to as KOF XIII GM) under development will be held on PlayStation 4 from June 6 (Tue) to June 12 (Mon), 2023. In addition to the function of the game hall and the function of watching the game, this game also realizes a smoother online battle.

The 1st Open β Test is underway!Take the test without joining PlayStationPlus

The purpose of KOF XIII GM’s Open β Test is to improve the quality of online battles.

Although the participants cannot inherit the saved data of this test to the official version of the game, it is really worth participating to experience the beautiful 2D graphics!

Friends who have not yet joined PlayStation Plus can also join for freeEveryone remember not to miss this opportunity.

Open β Test Test Summary during the test June 6, 2023 (Wednesday) 11:00～June 12 (Mon) 11:00 corresponding platform PlayStation 4 ※You can also use PlayStation 5 to play playable mode Versus mode (Online standby only)

Network mode (game lobby, spectator)

Offline Mode (Game Settings)

custom mode Participation method Download “THE KING OF FIGHTERS XIII GLOBAL MATCH OPEN BETA TEST” data from PlayStation Store Notes ・In this test, there may be a chance that the game may not work properly

・In this test, you need to connect to the Internet even when playing in offline mode

・This test does not include story mode

・Unable to play outside the test period

・The saved data of this test cannot be inherited to the officially released product version

・The content of this test may be changed at any time without prior notice

What is “KOF XIII GM”

In the KOF series, the latest work “KOF XIII” integrates graphics, systems and storytelling

This game “KOF XIII GM” will use Rollback Netcode technology for online battles!

In addition, the game lobby and spectator functions have been added to make online battles smoother and more convenient.

More details can be found on the KOF XIII GM teaser website.