The Shanghai Dragons have been a pretty strong team in the Overwatch League for a while now, even though the team didn’t win in its first season. But 2023 could see a change in that dynamic, as the Dragons make a series of major changes this offseason.

As announced in a tweet, five members of the Dragons, the most influential and influential names on the team over the past few years, will not be returning in 2023. Specifically, those who will be leaving are Kim “Flatta” Byung-sun, Goo “Fate” Pan Seung, Kang Jun-woo, Lee “WhoRU” Seung-joon, and Yoon “BeBe” Hee-chang.

That does leave some members on the Dragons’ roster, and these three are likely to be the foundation of a rebuilding team. The three players are the support duo of Lee “LeeJaeGon” Jae-gon and Kim “IZaYaKI” Min-chul, as well as DPS Lee “LIP” Jae-won.

As for who the Dragons will sign to their revamped roster, we’ll no doubt hear more in the coming months.