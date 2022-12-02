Technology The 2022 National Innovation Award: live coverage from the University of L’Aquila by admin December 2, 2022 December 2, 2022 PNI – National Award for Innovation is the most important business plan competition in Italy, in which innovative projects that have passed the selection of the Start Cups, regional business plan competitions linked to Italian universities and associated public research bodies, challenge each other to PNICube. The 20th edition of PNI is organized by the University of L’Aquila. Central is the comparison with the institutions on the “New challenges of Technology Transfer” in the framework of the current socio-economic context and the objectives of the PNRR. And, of course, the spotlights on the final challenge and the award ceremony: the 65 finalists from all over Italy will compete for 4 sectoral prizes of 25,000 euros each – IREN Cleantech & Energy, ICT, Industrial and Life Sciences-MEDTech – and the title of absolute winner of the PNI 2022, which will guarantee the PNI Champions Cup to the academic institution of origin of the team. And – new this year – the Green&Blue Climate Change Award: 20,000 euros for startups offering the best innovative and high-impact solutions aimed at combating climate change, capable of integrating innovation, technology, protection and enhancement of natural resources . The projects will be evaluated by a Jury 1 made up of experts from the world of finance and business. Share this:TwitterFacebook Related See also 11 ways to set the iPhone side buttons to teach, realize functions such as hanging up the phone, taking pictures and videos - Mr. Crazy 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail previous post “Monica”, an intimate and delicate homecoming next post Post-populist and melancholic: this is Italy in 2022 You may also like ChatGPT: how the polite artificial intelligence that writes... December 2, 2022 Apple Watch launches 7 free (RED) red dials... December 2, 2022 ChatGPT: how the polite artificial intelligence that writes... December 2, 2022 Assassin’s final expansion, The Final Chapter, is out... December 2, 2022 Italian kids in love with robotics: “Machines won’t... December 2, 2022 Trial experience – the third-person platform fighting game... December 2, 2022 Surprising Discovery of the Internal Structure of Neutron... December 2, 2022 TikTok Awards, the Unieuro campaign awarded as the... December 2, 2022 Another wave of “Ultramarine Blue”! MSI Modern MD272QP... December 2, 2022 The illustrator with the wrong stroke who took... December 2, 2022 Leave a Comment Cancel Reply Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.