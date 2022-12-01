Home Technology The 2022 National Innovation Award: live coverage from the University of L’Aquila
The 2022 National Innovation Award: live coverage from the University of L'Aquila

The 2022 National Innovation Award: live coverage from the University of L’Aquila

PNI – National Award for Innovation is the most important business plan competition in Italy, in which innovative projects that have passed the selection of the Start Cups, regional business plan competitions linked to Italian universities and associated public research bodies, challenge each other to PNICube. The 20th edition of PNI is organized by the University of L’Aquila. Central is the comparison with the institutions on the “New challenges of Technology Transfer” in the framework of the current socio-economic context and the objectives of the PNRR. And, of course, the spotlights on the final challenge and the award ceremony: the 65 finalists from all over Italy will compete for 4 sectoral prizes of 25,000 euros each – IREN Cleantech & Energy, ICT, Industrial and Life Sciences-MEDTech – and the title of absolute winner of the PNI 2022, which will guarantee the PNI Champions Cup to the academic institution of origin of the team. And – new this year – the Green&Blue Climate Change Award: 20,000 euros for startups offering the best innovative and high-impact solutions aimed at combating climate change, capable of integrating innovation, technology, protection and enhancement of natural resources . The projects will be evaluated by a Jury 1 made up of experts from the world of finance and business.
















