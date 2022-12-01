Technology The 2022 National Innovation Award: live coverage from the University of L’Aquila by admin December 1, 2022 December 1, 2022 PNI – National Award for Innovation is the most important business plan competition in Italy, in which innovative projects that have passed the selection of the Start Cups, regional business plan competitions linked to Italian universities and associated public research bodies, challenge each other to PNICube. The 20th edition of PNI is organized by the University of L’Aquila. Central is the comparison with the institutions on the “New challenges of Technology Transfer” in the framework of the current socio-economic context and the objectives of the PNRR. And, of course, the spotlights on the final challenge and the award ceremony: the 65 finalists from all over Italy will compete for 4 sectoral prizes of 25,000 euros each – IREN Cleantech & Energy, ICT, Industrial and Life Sciences-MEDTech – and the title of absolute winner of the PNI 2022, which will guarantee the PNI Champions Cup to the academic institution of origin of the team. And – new this year – the Green&Blue Climate Change Award: 20,000 euros for startups offering the best innovative and high-impact solutions aimed at combating climate change, capable of integrating innovation, technology, protection and enhancement of natural resources . The projects will be evaluated by a Jury 1 made up of experts from the world of finance and business. Share this:TwitterFacebook Related See also Lionsgate interested in making a AAA game about John Wick - John Wick Hex 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail previous post Putin Mourns Jiang Zemin for Leaking Ironclad Evidence of Jiang’s Traitor | Jiang Zemin’s Traitor | Russia next post Markets: bonds, shares, metals & Co. The outlook for 2023 You may also like The Chinese version of the side-scrolling action game... December 1, 2022 Elon Musk’s miraculous promises: “Neuralink will give sight... December 1, 2022 Google doodle welcomes Jerry Lawson, the engineer who... December 1, 2022 ICabbi, if a billion Taxi rides seem few... December 1, 2022 BIOSTAR’s decisive battle at the 12.12 Shopping Festival... December 1, 2022 Google doodle welcomes Jerry Lawson, the engineer who... December 1, 2022 Deeptech, sustainability and skills at the heart of... December 1, 2022 Google doodles celebrate the 82nd birthday of Jerry... December 1, 2022 Mobility, discovering the birth of the electric car December 1, 2022 Endpoint Released Simas – Rocket League – Gamereactor December 1, 2022 Leave a Comment Cancel Reply Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.