The 2022 Nobel Prize in Physics awarded to Aspect, Clauser and Zeilinger

The 2022 Nobel Prize in Physics awarded to Aspect, Clauser and Zeilinger

The three physicists are pioneers of quantum information

The Nobel Prize in Physics for the pioneers of the applications of quantum physics

The 2022 Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded to Alain AspectJohn F. Clauser and Anton Sailor, pioneers of quantum information. Their experiments on the phenomenon called ‘entanglement’, a sort of remote embrace of particles, paved the way for powerful and lightning-fast quantum computers, more precise measurements and hacker-proof encryption.

Clauser and Anton Zeilinger share the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physics equally as their research has contributed to the same extent in perfecting decisive experiments to transform quantum physics from an abstract discipline into a concrete tool for applications in the field of information, computation. and communications.
The eldest is 80 years old and is the American John F. Clauser. Born on December 1, 2022 in Pasadena, he works for a private company, the Californian JF Clauser & Assoc. by Walnut Creek. His most important experiment, in 1972, was the first step to prove the theory called Bell’s inequality, that is, to verify in this way whether the real world obeys the inequality relations foreseen by Bell’s theorem: it was the first step to demonstrate what was then considered an impossible action at a distance between particles called entanglement.

