Dai Chills by Mahmood (and Blanco) to the clip of Jack Nobile on the easiest puzzle in the world, passing through Federico Martelli’s performance on the stage of Italia’s got Talent: even in our country, YouTube’s 2022 it was characterized by music videos, news stories but above all funny and carefree. And even from the Shorts (things?)which were considered for the first time to compile the platform’s traditional annual rankings.

From i music videothis year’s podium in our country saw the winning song excel at the last Sanremo Festival, which in 9 months collected over 70 million views, followed by The sweet life by Fedez, Tananai and Mara Sattei (63 million views, but in half the time) and from Caramel by Rocco Hunt, Elettra Lamborghini and Lola (52 million); honorable mention for Bye Bye of the List Representative (fourth with 46 million views), one of last summer’s catchphrases.

31 August 2022



From i non-music videosfirst position for Martelli a Italia’s got Talent (almost 5 million views in 9 months), followed by a Fanpage video dedicated to a particularly moving moment of the war in Ukraine (almost 3 million views) and from episode 77 of Wild Moss, with Bonucci and Chiellini (2.6 million views in 10 months); honorable mention for one of the few famous youtubers in the standings, Favij, with a clip titled I meet my ex girlfriend after 8 yearswhich made 2.5 million hits in 5 months.

Finally, bro the Shorts, which are a bit like the answer to TikTok and who turned one last July, the youtuber Jack Nobile triumphed with the clip in which in 45 seconds he solves The easiest puzzle in the world (this is the title, almost 8 million views in 9 months), followed by the inevitable Me against You with the video When you wanted to take toys to school!which totaled 7.5 million views, and since video dedicated to 8 year old martial arts phenomenonstuck at around 7 million; honorable mention for Ruben, the Roman chef who cooks on the balcony, whose Tomatoes with rice they made almost 6.5 million views in just 4 months.

