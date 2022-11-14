Although the team came together during their time with the Dallas Fuel and even climbed all the way to the top of the list this year to become the 2022 Overwatch League champions, there’s a good chance this elite lineup won’t return to the Fuel next year.

That’s part of a statement from Dallas Fuel co-owner Mike “Hastr0” Rufail, who said on Twitter that the team will be able to fully explore free agency in 2023.

“About our 2023 @DallasFuel roster:”

“There are quite a few fuel players who become unrestricted free agents after winning the 2022 @overwatchleague season. We know this team is a unit and decided to let the whole team explore their options in 2023.

“I hope to provide you with more updates as we begin to solidify our plans for 2023. Working with this team has always been a dream. We achieved our goal of bringing championships and trophies to Dallas. Thank you to everyone who supported us along the way. About More content on Fuel coming soon.

Of course, that does open the door for the entire roster to re-sign with the Fuel in 2023 and beyond, but again, it does mean that this elite, championship team can be bought by another team entirely.