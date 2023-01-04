Valve released the complete list of winners of the 2022 Steam Awards today (4th). FromSoftware’s “Elden’s Circle” won the highest honor of the 2022 Game of the Year (GOTY) in the Steam Awards, and also won the “Crazy Hard Game”. “Awards.

Steam players voted for the 2022 Steam Awards shortlist from December 22 to January 3 last year. A total of 11 awards are open, including this year’s new must-have companion award.

Among them, the biggest award “Game of the Year” consists of “Eirden’s Ring”, “Decisive Moment: Modern Warfare II 2022”, “God of War”, “Longmao Stray”, “Dying Light 2” and “Battle of Humanity” (also translated as : “Dying Light 2 Sticking to Humanity”)” and other five works competed, and “Elden’s Circle” won the “The Game Awards (TGA)” game award for the best game of the year in December last year, and now it is on Steam In the grand prize, it once again took away the Game of the Year Award.

The following is the list of winners for each project (note: the red words are the winning works, and the rest are shortlisted works):

●Game of the Year Award

“Elden’s Ring”

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II 2022

“Mars”

“The stray cat”

“Dying Light 2: Humans vs Humans”

●Annual VR Game Award

“Assassin Mission 3”

《BONELAB》

《Green Hell VR》

《AMONG US VR》

《Inside the Backrooms》

●Sweet Burden Award (Note: Games that have been launched for a while, but continue to release new content)

“Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077”

《DOTA 2》

Project Zomboid

Deep Rock Galactic

“No Man’s Sky”

●Lonely happiness is not as good as all the music awards

“Raft Survival Raft”

“Standby”

Rise of the Monster Hunter

Warner Bros. Multiverse Smash Bros.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II 2022

●Excellent visual style

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morath

“SCORN”

Bendy and the Dark Revival

“Legend of Attack on the Lamb”

Kayna: Bridge of Souls

●Unlimited gameplay innovation

“The stray cat”

Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord

《Teardown》

《Neon White》

《DOME KEEPER》

●Extremely difficult and crazy

“Elden’s Ring”

《GTFO》

“Victoria 3”

“Army of Enemies: Warhammer 3”

“FIFA 23”

●Best Soundtrack

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade

Heavy Metal: Hellsinger

“Sonic Uncharted Frontier”

Persona 5 Royal Edition

“Hatsune Miku Project DIVA MEGA39’s+”

●Outstanding storyline game

“Mars”

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Uncharted: A Rogue Legend Collection

《The Stanley Parable：ULTRA DELUXE》

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remake

●Comfortable

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

“Simulated High Pressure Cleaning”

“Disney Valley of Dreams”

“Ode to Dreaming Dorfromantik”

“Slime Farm 2”

●A must-have companion for going out

Death Stranding Director’s Cut

“Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel”

“Vampire Survivor”

《Brotato》

Marvel: MARVEL SNAP

