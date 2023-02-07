Home Technology The 2022 version of Kindle is on sale for the first time with a 25% discount, with a clearer picture and a lighter body
The 2022 version of Kindle is on sale for the first time with a 25% discount, with a clearer picture and a lighter body

by admin
The Engadget editorial team is committed to searching for high-quality products and preferential prices for you. Some of the linked merchants in the article have a cooperative relationship with Engadget, and the pricing and supply may change. Everything is based on the latest information of the merchants.

The latest 2022 version of Kindle is now on sale on Amazon with a 25% discount. It has a lot of improvements in screen resolution, battery life and storage space, and its overall specifications are closer to the advanced version of Paperwhite. It is a good entry level selection. Since most of Amazon’s own products have regional restrictions and cannot be shipped directly to Hong Kong and Taiwan, if you want to buy, you need to use purchasing and shipping services. For details, please refer to our shipping strategy.

In addition, if you prefer to read Chinese books, the Lotte Kobo Libra 2 introduced earlier has a rich library of Chinese content, and the discount is ongoing, which can be used as a reference.

The latest 2022 Kindle adopts a new design, the lighter frame makes it weigh only 158g, the screen resolution is increased to the same 300ppi as Paperwhite, and the built-in storage is doubled to 16GB compared to the previous generation, and the adjustment is also added. The function of the headlights. In addition, the battery life after a full charge has been increased to 6 weeks, and the connection port has also been changed from microUSB to USB-C.

Now the new version of Kindle on Amazon is reduced from the original price of US$100 to US$75, which can save US$25.

Click here to buy Kindle 2022 — US$75

Kindle Paperwhite

Kindle Paperwhite 2021 has a 6.8-inch screen, USB-C greatly improves the charging speed, and adds a light sensor, which can adjust the screen brightness according to the brightness of the ambient light source, so that you can enjoy reading in different environments.

The 8GB version of Kindle Paperwhite is also offering a 25% discount, from the original price of US$140 to US$105, which can save US$30.

Click here to buy Kindle Paperwhite 2021 — US$105

