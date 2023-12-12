The 2023 of Italians on Google: many searches for the war in Gaza, for Sanremo and also for how to dress

Jannik Sinner, Elly Schlein and Andrea Giambruno. But also Rosa Chemical, Fedez and Elodie, together with i film Oppenheimer e The Whale, the recipe for lentils, bigoli and also calzagatti and Genoese pesto. As well as lots of questions about the war in Israel and Gaza, what Hamas is and what kibbutzim are.

These, in a nutshell, are the topics on which the Italians questioned Google more during 2023, which the popular search engine summarized in the traditional end-of-year ranking. This time doing one thing more: given that 2023 is the year in which Google turned 25 (it happened on September 27)we also have a ranking of the most searched trends of all time at a global level.

How much Sanremo is in Italians’ searches

Let’s start with our country, where in addition to personages mentioned at the beginning, there are also those whose farewell has generated the most interest online: in order, Maurizio Costanzo, Silvio Berlusconi and Matteo Messina Denaro; in fifth place is Gianluca Vialli, whose death at the beginning of January is also among other things the subject of the post with the most interactions on Facebook.

From the actresses and actorsthe podium is all female and goes (in order) to Chiara Francini, Luisa Ranieri and Beatrice Luzzi, but there are other interesting positions: sixth place for Jenna Ortega, seventh for Brendan Fraser (his beautiful and touching The Whale is eighth among the most searched films) and the tenth by Paola Cortellesi, whose There’s still tomorrow he managed to carve out a space for himself despite the fact that he came out at the end of the year.

Staying on topic, few surprises among the films and TV series: they dominated Oppenheimer, Barbie e Sea Outside but a lot of research has also been done on it Everything Everywhere all at once (probably to try to understand something) and on Wednesday (to find out when the second season will arrive). Regarding the world of music, Sanremo attracted the attention of Italians, with numbers so high that they were not surpassed in the rest of the year: the top two most searched singers in 2023 it was obviously Rosa Chemical and Fedez, but in general all the others in the top ten have or have had something to do with the Festival.

The why game

Like last year, this time too the most interesting part of the rankings In our opinion, however, Google is the one relating to the questions that Italians have asked the search engine and the various ones What does it mean?, Things?, Why? and so on.

A lot emerges from the various categories interest in the conflict in the Middle Eastwhich is both good and bad: we asked Google What does Ashkenazi mean?, Why is there war in Israel and Gaza? and also What is Hamasa kibbutz and even the Gaza Strip.

Staying on lighter topics, we are also there questioned about What is ChatGPT? (and this year it couldn’t be otherwise, so much so that we have written about it about 350 times on Italian Tech), on what sinologist, armochromist and sexting mean (which we have never explained well here but perhaps we should) and also how to dress with trousers for a wedding, for a communion as a guest, for a funeral, at a summer funeral e How to dress at 50?. Which is obviously more complex than it seems, especially if you don’t want to stray into Pirandello’s sense of the ridiculous.

Finally the Kitchensomewhat scaled down after the exploits of recent years, with the lockdowns that had transformed us into chefs, pastry chefs and bakers: on the recipe podium, in order, finished lentils, bigoli and scammaro (a pasta omelette) and at the bottom there is Genoese pesto, but in between there are some surprises. As the very high interest in the Aosta Valleyfor the nuns’ tits (also known as sise, they are a dessert from Abruzzo) and for the calzagatti, a Modena dish made up of fried polenta and beans.

Taylor Swift the most searched for since 1998

The last curiosity is for the most searched trends in 25 years, so there is no ranking for individual countries but some winners at a global level on which attention has remained high for over two decades. Which is objectively a really long time.

Especially considering who managed to dominate it despite that He’s just 33 years old and just over half of their career: the reference is to Taylor Swift which, in addition to being the Time’s Person of the Year (here are some little-known reasons), she is also the most sought after singer of all time. She is in good company with some prestigious colleagues, because the most sought-after style icon was Rihanna (and not Madonna) and among the Grammy winners she won Beyoncé. Instead, the most clicked band in the last 25 years on Google were the Beatles.

From this ranking that goes back to 1998 there are also some satisfactions for Italy, because it was the most sought after artist Leonardo da Vincihis work of art Mona Lisa and among sports, football triumphed. That we didn’t invent it but we are still among those who love it most in the world.

Finally, among athletes the one who generated the most interest was Cristiano Ronaldowhile among video games he dominated Minecraft (which is also the best-selling ever) and among the trilogies the popularity of that of Twilight it does not appear to have had any rivals.

