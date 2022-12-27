The global video game market is on the swing: involves more and more people and always moves a lot of money, even if a little less than in the past.

According to a report by Newzoo, cited (among others) by the Financial Times and Axios, in 2022 the share of 3.2 billion gamers was reached (compared to 3.1 billion in 2021) however with revenues of 184.4 billion dollars, down compared to 192.7 billion in 2021. Why it happened ? The data show that computer gamers have grown slightly and that console gamers have dropped slightly, but above all that revenues from mobile games have fallen a lot. After two years of pandemic and continuous lockdowns more or less all over the world, which have in fact prompted more and more people to play video games from their smartphones and spend money on their smartphones, the newfound freedom has brought interests elsewhere. And so is the money.

Video games Game Awards: Who won in 2022 and what we’ll be playing in 2023 (and beyond) by Emanuele Capone

09 December 2022



What will happen in 2023: virtual reality

According to Newzoo, 2022 was “a year of adjustment for the video game market, after two years of growth fueled by the lockdowns”. In short, a slightly drugged and unrealistic growth.

And yet, the prospects remain good: the number of enthusiasts continues to growespecially in Latin America, Africa and the Middle East, all parts of the world where mobile gaming is dominant, also thanks to the improvement of the infrastructures that allow connection to the Internet: by 2025 it should reach 3.5 billion gamers worldwide and generate revenues of 211 billion dollars.

But in 2023 what will happen? How will we play games, starting next year? Net of the constant presence of PCs, too thanks to hardware innovations between processors and graphics cardsthe identifiable trends are above all two, and they concern virtual reality and the Xbox X and PlayStation 5 consoles.

It is true that the market for you play in VR struggles to get into gear, despite the fact that there are some really well done and worthy titles, above all due to a still quite high entry threshold: the Oculus Quest 2 viewer by Meta, which is still the one to recommend, starts at 450 euros, Sony’s for PlayStation costs a little less and there are models that even reach 1000. Why should things change in 2023? Because many innovations will arrive on the market and companies that have not yet existed will enter the market, which could (hopefully) also lead to a drop in price lists: always Meta should put the new Project Cambria up for saleSony has PlayStation VR2 ready (on sale February 22nd)HTC will unveil the revamped Vive e at CES earlier this year especially Apple should finally take its first steps in the VR world.



This image and the one at the top of the page were created using the capabilities of Dall-E 2

What will happen in 2023: consoles

Then there are the latest generation consoles, the PlayStation 5 of Sony and the Xbox X of Microsoft, entering their third year in 2023. Because it’s important? Because historically the third year of life of a console it is a turning point, in which we start to get serious: for example, in the third year of the PS4 the PRO version was released, which was its maximum expression. You are “in the middle of the journey” of console life, which is always a significant moment.

In practice, it means that developers know the hardware best and know how to make better use of it and that they can finally start creating truly next-gen games, forgetting the previous Xbox One and PS4 to really focus on X and PS5 and on titles that are truly from X and PS5, without too many backwards compatibility concerns. It also means that Sony should put it up for sale more times announced new version of the PS5 and that Microsoft could gradually abandon the Xbox S to focus all efforts on the more powerful X.

All this as long as the two companies solve production problems once and for all and consequent availability, of course.

Special Gadget Tech games (and video games) for Christmas: here are the top ten by Alessandra Contin

December 15, 2022



youtube: Colossal Cave trailer

What will happen in 2023: video games

The new era of consoles can also be seen from video games announced for the new yearwith the arrival of many first or very first titles, expected, often postponed and now finally with a release date (almost all).

Just to name a few, January 19 is the day of Colossal Caveremake of the first text adventure in historywhich also arrives for Quest 2 (speaking of virtual reality), on May 12 it will be the turn of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (obviously an exclusive for the Nintendo Switch), on June 2nd at Street Fighter 6 (PS4 and 5, PC and Xbox X) and June 6 at Diablo 4 (PS4 e 5, PC, Xbox One e X).

Among the video games announced for 2023 but which still do not have a precise release date, it is impossible not to mention Fallout 4 (PS5 e Xbox X) e Baldur’s Gate 3 (PC) and Forza Motorsport e Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl (also long postponed due to the war in Ukraine), both only for computers and Xbox X and both expected in the first half of the year. Mostly, 2023 will be the year of Starfield (PC and Xbox X), the sci-fi epic from the creators of Elder Scrolls, which is already running for Game of the Year. Maybe and if all goes well.

@capoema