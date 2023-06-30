The 2023 Steam Summer Sale Offers New Low Prices and a Limited-Time Discount for Steam Deck

The highly anticipated 2023 Steam Summer Sale has officially begun, with gamers around the world excitedly browsing through the plethora of discounted games. This year, the sale also brings an additional surprise – a limited-time discount on the popular Steam Deck and Docking Station.

As gamers visit the homepage of the Steam Summer Sale, they are greeted with a wide array of well-known games at reduced prices. For instance, “Eirden’s Ring,” the award-winning game of the year, is now available at a 30% discount, dropping the original price from 1790 yuan to 1253 yuan. Another favorite, “Thrilling Deep Tunnel Exile,” has a whopping 80% discount, bringing the price down from 900 yuan to just 180 yuan.

To aid in the process of choosing games, Steam has implemented various filtering options, allowing users to sort games by category, price, and other criteria. This feature makes it easier than ever for gamers to find their desired titles.

In addition to the game discounts, the Steam Deck and Docking Station also join the sale with a limited-time offer. The promotion period for these items ends on July 14 at 1:00 am (Taiwan time). The 64GB Steam Deck is now available at a 10% discount for NT$12,042, the 256GB model is offered at a 15% discount for NT$15,028, and the 512GB version enjoys a generous 20% discount, bringing the price down to NT$17,584.

Moreover, the Docking Station, an essential accessory for the Steam Deck, has also received a 20% discount, dropping the original price from NT$3,280 to NT$2,624.

To assist gamers in choosing the most suitable and popular games for their newly acquired Steam Decks, Steam has set up a dedicated page called “Top 100 Most Popular Games on Steam Deck.” This special page showcases the top 100 games played by Steam Deck owners and includes highly anticipated titles such as Inheritance of Hogwarts, Vampire Survivor, and Elden’s Circle.

With the summer vacation just around the corner, gamers now have the perfect opportunity to make the most of the 2023 Steam Summer Sale and take advantage of the limited-time offers on the Steam Deck and Docking Station. Whether purchasing games or upgrading their gaming setup, this sale is sure to provide the entertainment and excitement gamers crave. Don’t miss out on this chance to enhance your gaming experience!

