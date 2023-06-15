The 2023 version of the Mac Pro has a bug that the computer will be disconnected from the SATA hard drive when it wakes up from sleep?

Apple announced a new generation of Mac Pro with the M2 Ultra processor at last week’s WWDC, and it has accepted reservations. However, users who have purchased a new machine should pay attention. In the support document released by Apple today, it is found that the 2023 Mac Pro may be disconnected from the SATA hard drive after waking up from hibernation, and a message of disk not ejected properly will appear.

Apple said that it will fix the problem through software updates, and recommends that if users need to install a SATA hard drive in the new Mac Pro, please enable “Prevent automatic sleep when the display is off” in the computer’s display settings to prevent the Mac Pro from Go to sleep automatically. In addition, if you find that the Mac Pro and the SATA hard drive are disconnected, just restart the computer.

latest videos