the 2024 line-up • Techzilla

The iPhone 16 is the new Apple jewel that will be launched in 2024. As always, the Californian company is preparing to amaze its users with innovative features and killer performance. In this article, we will discover together the main novelties of the iPhone 16without notches and with even bigger screens.

iPhone 16 display size

The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be the first iPhone models to have larger screens than their predecessors. According to some sources, the display of theiPhone 16 Pro could have dimensions between 6.2 and 6.4 incheswhile that of theiPhone 16 Pro Max could go up to 6.9 inches.

Currently these are the most likely sizes for the entire lineup:

  • iPhone 16: 6.1″
  • iPhone 16 Plus: 6.7″
  • iPhone 16 Pro: 6.4″
  • iPhone 16 Ultra: 6,9″

Importantly the dimensions of the devices should not change from the current iPhone 15. However, thanks to the reduction of the frames around the display, it will be possible to fit larger screens without increasing the size of the device.

To say it is Ross Young, analyst in the display sector, via Twitter:

iPhone senza Notch

With the 2024 generation, Apple will introduce i first notch-free iPhones. This means that the display design will be completely different from previous models. According to the information available, Apple would not have available under-panel IR sensors of satisfactory quality before 2024.

Removing the notch will allow for a larger display surface, making the user experience even more engaging. Also, expect advanced facial recognition technology integrated directly into the display.

iPhone 16 features

The iPhone 16 is set to be one of Apple’s most advanced devices.

According to the latest information, he will have a better camera compared to previous models and a even faster processor. Additionally, the iPhone 16s are expected to feature under-display sensors for FaceID technology, which will make the user experience even smoother.

In terms of design, the iPhone 16 should keep Apple’s signature minimalist style, but with some significant changes. In fact, it is said that the new models will not have the infamous Notch on the display, thus making the device look even more elegant. But that’s not all: according to some sources, the iPhone 16s could also have greater resistance to water and dust than previous models.

