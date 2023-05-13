The 2031 Prize starts again, 55 prizes and millions in prize money

New entrepreneurs and builders who are able to bring together innovation, business and society: the new edition of Premio 2031 (former Gaetano Marzotto Prize) is looking for them. More than one million euros up for grabs between cash prizes and coaching courses.

From 2010 to today, the Award has awarded Italian startups and innovators over 10 million euros in prizes and coaching courses, with 7,000 active startups, more than 500 applications per year, 41 awards, 14 companies, 26 incubators, accelerators, parks science and technology involved.

“Overall the prize has generated tens of millions of euros of indirect investments“, he comments Cristiano Seganfreddopresident of 2031, who adds: “Italy is a neural system of technological and creative innovation, which however has an extreme need for new ideas and projects. We need a renewal of the registry and planning of the business world and it must start from startups. – he declares – 2031 is the most articulated system of support for innovation because it is concrete. We offer real opportunities for growth, development and investment. These are not rhetorical promises but practical actions with investments of millions of euros, such as the new “First Round” format , with the best Italian investors. We now need a new pact for development and for people to believe in it. Including the government. We believe in it and so do the many partners who support 2031, but making the leap is not enough. We need an active and no communication”.

Primo round is the novelty of this year. It’s about an award created to identify and help the best Italian early stage startups grow. Selected from the 2031 call, the best ideas they will have the opportunity to present themselves during the three days of the Italian Tech week of Turin, from 27 to 29 September, in front of a jury of investors including Isabelle Andrieu, Paola Bonomo, Lucia Chierchia, Luca Ferrari, Fausta Pavesio, Andrea Rota, Silvia Wang.

2031 sees the presence of more than one hundred partners and 55 awards divided as follows: 15 Special Awards offered by corporates with 41 from the best Italian innovation centers and the 2031 Startup Award. Among the Special Awards is Indaco Fondo Bio by Indaco Venture Partners, the largest independent Italian venture capital management company, with a strong specialization in companies operating in the medtech, biotech – pharma and digital sectors, with a possible investment in equity of over 100,000 euros.

This year the Award will be hosted by Mind“It is a great satisfaction to host the thirteenth edition of the 2031 Prize here at MIND on the occasion of Mind Innovation week. The commitment of Federated Innovation and Lendlease is once again renewed in supporting research and the link with the initiative that enriches the district of an iconic event and finds its most natural location in MIND: a place where ideas and young talents can meet to experiment and build the future together”, he comments Thomas BoraleviTechnology and Innovation Director Lendlease, Presidente Federated Innovation @Mind.

The prizes up for grabs consist of the possibility of investment, incubation and mentorship paths, periods of residence within the Innovation Centers involved and various Special Prizes. The announcement allows, through a single application, to compete simultaneously for multiple prizes. The proposed ideas must be original, innovative and feasible, financially sustainable and able to generate economic returns. Participation and? free.

To partecipateyou must fill out the online form from the “Participate” section of the website www.2-0-3-1.com, the deadline for sending proposals is June 25ththe Innovation Centers award ceremony will take place on 27-28-29 September 2023on the occasion of theItalian Tech Week a Torino and the final in December 2023, in Milan.