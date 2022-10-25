Photo / “Century Empire” 25th anniversary pop-up store is here.

Microsoft’s Xbox brings something warm to fans in the fall, including a pop-up store event to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the smash hit Age of Empires, the launch of the new Ocean Action Special Edition wireless controller, and the Xbox Design Lab service expanded to Elite Wireless Controller Series 2.

The Xbox masterpiece “Empire of the Century” will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the series’ birth this year! The game will launch “Empire 4: Anniversary Edition” on October 25th and simultaneously log on to PC Game Pass and Steam, bringing new Ottoman and Mali civilizations, 8 new maps and a variety of new challenges.

Microsoft Taiwan will also join hands with Intel Taiwan to hold a number of pop-up store events, inviting fans of “Empire of the Century” to celebrate the game’s 25th birthday. In addition to playing the actual PK challenge of the “Century Empire” game with a number of game live hosts through laptops equipped with 12th generation Intel Core processors, players can also experience “catapult”, “lumberjack” and other games full of classic elements. Fun interactive game.

The times and locations of the events are as follows:

October 25-30: Jinba Plaza, Huashan 1914 Cultural and Creative Industries Park, Taipei

November 4-6: Taipei Guanghua Digital Xintiandi Houmen South District Plaza

November 19-20: Taichung PARK2 Caowu Plaza

In addition, following the launch of the Xbox Design Lab wireless controller customization service in Taiwan in August this year, Microsoft Taiwan has also announced the opening of customization for the Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, starting at NT$4,290. In addition to customizing the color of each part of the controller and adding laser lettering, you can also purchase optional accessories such as button pads, joysticks, direction keys, and carrying cases that provide rich color options.

In addition, the new “Ocean Action” wireless controller will be officially launched in Taiwan on October 21st. Its design is inspired by the colors of the ocean and crystal cave, creating a soft tone that is different from the previous camouflage series style controllers.

Video Info: Xbox

