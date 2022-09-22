The Marios challenged “Fighting Skills” x “Football” in “Mario Strike Forward Battle League”, a new competitive sport “Ballball” with no rules. Free Update Part 2 (Ver1.2.0) will be today release.

Watch the video first.

New characters will join the fight

Pauline

Pauline is a physical character with agile movements and powerful collisions across the court. The super explosive ball used is the “swing note”.

Didi Gang

Didi Gang dominates the midfield with flamboyant skills and unstoppable passing. The super-explosive ball used is “Barrel Burst”.

Brand new equipment “Barrel Equipment”

※The screen when the game language is set to Japanese

This update is scheduled to add a “cask equipment” that looks like a wooden barrel. With the gear on, parameters like shooting and passing go up, while other parameters go down relatively. Can create a team that focuses on attacking.

Brand new stadium “Asteroid”

In addition, a space-themed stadium “Asteroid” will be added. Not only for battles, but also as a club’s stadium. Please come and see!

Other updates

In addition to the content described above, various functions are scheduled to be added.

in new features “Forward Ranking” based on free online matches, open matches at forward clubs and season matches ※ the player’s personal ranking list will be displayed. Not only clubs, but individuals as well, please aim for high rankings.

※Online play requires an internet connection and “Nintendo Switch Online” (paid). (Taiwan start date to be determined)

In addition, you can customize the “supporter” when booking at the striker club. Change the instrument they hold and play music to support them during the competition. At the end of the goal and the game, you can see the “stadium show” with fireworks and paper flying. This is not the setting of the club, but the personal setting of the player. Please choose your favorite performance.

How do you feel?

Next, “Mario Strikers Battle League” is scheduled to release the third free update in 2022. Please pay attention to the follow-up report for details.

