“We live in the audio decade, where accessibility and content availability are practically unlimited, and where every day we do a thousand things that are related to listening, such as phone calls, music, relaxation, meditation, concentration, sport. In this context, today as always, our priorities are audio quality and performance”: to speak is Pascal Van Laer, head of Headphones and Wearables at Harman and globally responsible for the creation, development and manufacturing of audio products.

As we listen to it, in the space that the company has set up at CES in Las Vegas (here all our news)every now and then blaring music reaches us: it’s just someone testing the new products on display, but the gesture somehow seems to underline his words.

We sit at a bare table: Van Laer holds the box of the new ones in his hand JBL Tour 2 Pro, cuffie true wireless top of the range announced at the IFA in Berlin, but only now officially unveiled in Las Vegas. He often takes them in hand to underline features and functionality, while explaining without hiding a certain pride how they summarize both the state of the art of technology and the vision of your company.

Tech Test Sharp HT-SB100, the proof: the soundbar to enter the world of soundbars by Emanuele Capone

08 October 2022







The 3 pillars that support quality audio

“There are 3 pillars on which our products rest – Van Laer explained to us – Il primo it consists of audio performance and personalization of the listening experience. The second, linked above all to the headphones, is the wearability. Not an easy challenge, on the one hand because it involves making devices full of features comfortable and practical to wear and on the other because the audio quality and the effectiveness of the noise cancellation system also depend on the way in which the headphones adapt to the ear, and every ear is different”.

Il third pillar is what Van Laer has called “universal play”: a company like Harman, which produces devices designed to connect to smartphones, has to deal with so-called walled gardens, the closed systems of each manufacturer. By now every major company that makes phones also makes dedicated true wireless headsets which, when paired with products from the same company, offer advanced features and dedicated apps to manage them. A wealth of features that are often not available when you want to use the headphones with devices from other manufacturers.

Out of the walled garden with the new JBL Tour 2 Pro

“If the user wants a product that expresses its full potential, regardless of the software and hardware platform to which it is connected, then he must contact us,” Van Laer told us. To understand how, just look at the new Tour 2 Pro: they are equipped with an intelligent charging case with display touch a LED da 1.45″ which, in addition to the advanced features of the headphones, allows you to manage music, receive calls, messages and even social notifications in real time, effectively disintermediating the smartphone interface and making all the commands and configuration options regardless of the operating system and the brand of the device they are connected to.

And since, as we said, no ear is the same, users can optimize ANC performance by running the Ear Canal Test (in the dedicated JBL headphones app), which calibrates its operation according to the shape of the ear canal. The ANC also blocks outside noise, for example during a phone call, where the voice is picked up by as many as 6 microphones at the same time. Autonomy reaches up to 40 hours (10 hours plus 30 with the case recharging, which become 8 hours plus 24 with ANC active), the audio is high resolution and, thanks to the IPX5 certification, the Tour Pro 2s are also water resistant. There is also fast charging, which in 15 minutes provides 4 hours of battery life.

“The JBL Tour Pro 2 are 30% smaller than the previous model, and are made to be suitable for any ear – Pascal Van Laer explained to us as he enthusiastically shows the headphones from every possible perspective – We have also added the temple, which here serves both to increase the wearability and to better direct the microphones and optimize their ability to pick up sound directly from the mouth. The shape is oval and not round, so as to make them adhere better to the ear canal, then there is the Bluetooth 5.3 and there are two active noise cancellation systems that verify and possibly adapt the performance of the system 50,000 times a second”. Not bad for a device like true wireless headphones, which didn’t even exist a few years ago and then, when it made its appearance, only had basic functions and two hours of battery life. Available in spring, the Tour 2 Pro they will cost 249 euros.

IFA 2022 Bang & Olufsen Beosound Theater, the soundbar that looks to the future with an eye to the past by our correspondent Bruno Ruffilli

06 September 2022



Non solo true wireless

Obviously, at CES 2023 Harman presented not only the JBL Tour 2 Pro: among the plethora of products on display in Las Vegas, the JBL Quantum 910 X/P e JBL Quantum 360 X/P, new gaming headsets designed specifically for the Xbox and PlayStation consoles. Available from March, they will be on the market with a recommended price of 299.99 euros for the Quantum 910 and 129,99 euro by Le Quantum 360

The JBL Quantum 910X and 910P feature JBL QuantumSPATIAL 360 audio with integrated head tracking, allowing gamers to experience the spatial surround sound through the console’s USB-A/C wireless connection. Then there is also the active noise cancellation, thanks to which the players can immerse themselves completely in the game.

As for the JBL Quantum 360X and JBL Quantum 360P, they primarily offer the ability to play and charge at the same time. In particular, the JBL Quantum 360 X/P are equipped with DualSOURCE, which allows the wireless connection to two devices via Lossless 2.4GHz and Bluetooth, and a battery life of up to 22 hours: in other words, they allow players to stay in touch with teammates without delays.

Finally, the beautiful JBL Bar 1300, soundbar with support for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X 3D technologies, equipped with 15 channels, 6 speakers and two removable battery-powered speakers that allow you to add further immersion and spaciousness to the sound. The latter can also be used as Bluetooth speakers individually or together, to obtain stereo sound. The JBL Bar 1300, which enriches the offer of soundbars with removable speakers made up of Bar 700 and Bar 100 so far, it sounds very good (we tried it in the demo area) and will be available from February at a recommended price of 1499 euros.