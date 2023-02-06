Japan’s Marvelous released the latest “Touhou Project” themed work “Touhou シンセカイ” (Touhou シンセカイ) on the live broadcast of “Touhou Station”, a 3D barrage action RPG with Zero Dream, Marisa and Shishiko as the main characters. On Nintendo Switch, PS5, PS4 and PC Steam platforms.

“Oriental New World” is developed by the fan club “あんかけスパ”, which has released the masterpieces of “Yaoyao Sword Halberd Dream” and “Oriental Red Heart”. The game is composed of 3D characters and stages, plus gorgeous skills and special effects. Bring a series of refreshing barrage shooting experience.

The plot of “Oriental New World” unfolds with the story of the protagonist Hakurei Reimu and the magician Marisa Kirisame. After meeting a girl named Usami Soshiko who yearned for “Gensokyo”, a commotion erupted. Adventures in the peace of Gensokyo.

According to official information, “Oriental New World” will bring more than 30 characters from the Touhou series to join, and follow-up information will be announced on the official website one after another.

