The 5 best small TVs up to 48 inches in comparison

Large TVs are great, but they’re not appropriate for every room or location. If you are looking for a small television with a maximum of 48 inches and high-quality equipment, you are guaranteed to find the right model here.

How about a cozy film corner instead of a living room with the look of a cinema? If you like your home minimalist, would like to stow the TV in a cupboard, are looking for a small device for the holiday apartment or the allotment garden – or if you simply don’t like large TVs, a small TV up to 48 inches is the best choice. Depending on your budget, you as a buyer do not have to do without comfort, picture quality or special features. TECHBOOK compares the most popular and best small TVs.

What does a small television have to be able to do?

What always has to be right with a small television: the picture quality and the price-performance ratio. Because just because a TV is particularly small, the picture is not automatically good. The resolution and the refresh rate also play a role here. What should not be missing these days is reliable reception and a diverse range of integrated apps, because Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Co. have long been an integral part of your own entertainment program. In addition, sustainability and energy efficiency play an important role, especially with electrical devices – it is worth taking a close look at the power consumption and will please environmentally conscious, frugal consumers.

The best televisions up to 48 inches in comparison

Small televisions are not necessarily bad. There are also many models that offer very good value for money. You can find out below which models are worthwhile.

Sony XR-48A90K/P Bravia XR

The small Sony Bravia XR costs as much to buy as some XXL models. But it also offers the highest image quality, high compatibility with consoles and gaming and is also well equipped with Android TV on the software side. In particular, the high refresh rate of variable 120 Hertz is not only worthwhile for gamers, but also ensures a very smooth picture. Thanks to a two-way stand, the Sony Bravia XR leaves enough space for a soundbar – if you do without it, you still get good sound, because it is reproduced through the screen.

Sony XR-48A90K/P Bravia XR screen size 48 inch (also available in 42 inch) screen technology OLED resolution 3840 x 2160 Pixel operating system Android TV Supported Internet Services Netflix, Amazon Instant Video, YouTube, Browser, uvm. reception and connections HDCP 2.3 (for HDMI 1/2/3/4), 2x USB, 4x HDMI, hybrid with 1x input S center speaker (side, mini jack), 1x digital audio output, eARC/ARC, 1 HF, 1 Ethernet, DVB-T/T2, DVB-C, DVB-S/S2 item dimension 106,9 x 62,9 x 22,5 cm item weight 13.4 kg (without stand) refresh rate 100 Hz

Advantages:

high picture and sound quality

wide range of supported internet services

optimal price-performance ratio

low power consumption

Disadvantages:

Remote controls sometimes broken

Refresh rate relatively low

Dyon Smart 43 XT4K

As a second device, as a TV for the children, in the kitchen or in the sports room: the small Dyon television offers a decent picture for small rooms and is available at a very affordable price. Although it is not particularly energy-efficient, it offers everything you could wish for from a smart TV: the operating system portal offers all known streaming apps and media libraries for download. The Dyon model is only suitable for gaming to a limited extent – it does not offer any gaming features, even if the refresh rate of 60 Hz is okay for gaming. The small TV is sufficient for games without a lot of technical demands.

Dyon Smart 43 XT4K screen size 43 inch (also available in 49 inch) screen technology LED resolution 3840 x .160 Pixel operating system webOS TV Supported Internet Services Netflix, Amazon Prime, Youtube, DAZN, uvm. reception and connections WLAN, 3x HDMI, DVB-T2, DVB-C, DVB-S, USB, LAN (10/100/1000 MBit/s), CI+ slot item dimension 7,3 x 96,9 x 56,6 cm item weight 7,5 kg refresh rate 60 Hz

Advantages:

strong image quality

relatively large selection of apps

minimalist chic design

Magic Remote with quick dial button

Disadvantages:

not optimal for next-gen consoles

less suitable for gambling

sluggish smart portal

moderate tone

LG OLED48A29LA TV

The manufacturer LG is known for very good televisions and acceptable prices – including the mini model LG OLED48A29LA. In a compact 48 inch, it brings an excellent 4K image to the screen for less than 800 euros. With a high refresh rate of 120 Hertz and software support with a strong AI processor, there is absolutely nothing to complain about here. This purchase is particularly worthwhile for gamers who want to connect a console, because a game optimizer is also on board.

LG OLED48A29LA TV screen size 48 inches screen technology OLED resolution 3840 x 2160 Pixel operating system webOS22 (LG ThinQ AI) Supported Internet Services Media libraries, Joyn, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, and much more. reception and connections Single triple tuner (DVB-T2/-C/-S2), LAN (Ethernet), WLAN (802.11ac), Bluetooth 5.0, 3x HDMI 2.0 (with eARC and LG SIMPLINK), 2x USB, optical digital output (S/PDIF, fiber optic cable), CI+ slot item dimension 23,5 x 93,5 x 68,4 cm item weight 7,8 kg refresh rate 120 Hz

Advantages:

mit Google Assistant

very good refresh rate

suitable for gamers

good value for money

Disadvantages:

PHILIPS 48OLED707

The Philips QLED TV also offers a high-quality model with a particularly good picture. Thanks to Android TV, it not only supports all common streaming apps, but also voice control via Alexa and Google Assistant. With the Philips 48OLED707, gamers with a connected console will also get their money’s worth. A very high refresh rate and G-Sync compatibility ensure smooth playback of even the most demanding games. A highlight of the small TV is the three-sided Ambilight, which automatically adjusts to the color mood of the picture. For just under 1000 euros, the 48-inch Philips television is not necessarily cheap, but it is undoubtedly worth the investment.

PHILIPS 48OLED707 screen size 48 inches screen technology OLED (4K Ultra HD) resolution 3840 × 2160 Pixel operating system Android TV Supported Internet Services Netflix, DAZN, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Spotify, Apple TV, YouTube Music, media libraries reception and connections 4x HDMI, 3x USB, Common Interface Plus (CI+), digital audio output (optical), LAN, headphone output, satellite connection item dimension 24 x 106,9 x 61,5 cm item weight 13,8 kg refresh rate 120 Hz

Advantages:

well suited for gamers

very good refresh rate

with Ambilight

Disadvantages:

Sound quality could be better

a bit expensive

Hisense 43E7HQ

Another bargain is the Hisense 43-inch TV. It costs well under 400 euros to buy, but is equipped with a decent 4K image and solid AI image optimization. A game mode is also on board – the 60 Hertz refresh rate is sufficient to display most games smoothly. The Hisense 43E7HQ also provides a sport mode, a particularly solid sound and HDR technology with Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG. However, the operating system is very sluggish and sometimes packed with – for Germany – useless apps. In addition, there is a rather mediocre app store. If you don’t use these smart functions anyway or have an external streaming stick, you can safely ignore this shortcoming.

Hisense 43E7HQ screen size 43 inches screen technology DLED resolution 3840 × 2160 Pixel operating system VIDAA U5 Supported Internet Services Netflix, DAZN, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, uvm. reception and connections 3x HDMI 2.0 (ALLM, VRR), 2x USB (2.0), 1x S/PDIF Ausgang Audio, 1x Kopfhörerausgang, 1x Common Interface (CI+) 1.4, 1x Composite (AV) Input, 1x Ethernet RJ45 Port, DVB-T2/T/C/S2/S item dimension 22,2 x 96,3 x 61,1 cm item weight 9,2 kg refresh rate 60 Hz

Advantages:

decent picture quality

suitable for gaming

my Alexa

Disadvantages:

Brightness could be higher

somewhat sluggish OS

Conclusion

Small televisions up to 48 inches are no longer inferior to the larger ones: Whether in terms of picture quality, special functions or gaming modes – everything is possible and it doesn’t even have to be expensive. The price-performance winner Dyon Smart 43 XT4K is not necessarily suitable for gaming on the console, but there is good image quality for little money. The price of the Hisense model is also absolutely affordable and is a good choice as a second device or for small living rooms.

If you would like a particularly high-quality model and also one to play with, you can use the televisions from Philips, LG or Sony. They cost a little more to buy, but then offer the full package of functions.