In recent years, the acceleration oftechnological innovation at the service of medicine it has created solutions capable of improving, if not changing, the lives of millions of people with disabilities. Technologies that were once unimaginable that today have become a reality and have made it possible to return to seeing, speaking, hearing and walking. The hope is to arrive at an increasingly inclusive future and they show it the main projects of Maker Faire Rome 2022 who have put their inventiveness at the service of this cause.

An example is “Fly Box”a special controller designed to make the world of driving simulators even to those who have lower limb problems. The classic simulators are equipped with a pedal whose controls can be operated with the strength of the legs and feet. An obstacle for those with a disability or who, due to an injury, are temporarily immobilized or undergoing rehabilitation. Usable exclusively with the hands, the controller is able to offer the same performance and driving sensations as a traditional pedal set, thanks to an accelerator and a brake operated through the thumbs. Designed by Francesco FrateFly Box is handcrafted and can be customized on request to adapt to the user’s needs, an aspect that reflects the maker’s passion for “Reinventing things by creating new ones”.

Also among the protagonists of the world of innovation “DIGICOG-MS”the first application forself-assessment and monitoring of cognitive functions for people with multiple sclerosis (PcSM). Developed by the Italian Multiple Sclerosis Foundation (IMF), consists of several digital versions of tests that evaluate the cognitive functions most affected by the disease such as the speed of information processing, verbal and visuospatial memory, as well as language. An intuitive, fast and accurate system, tailored to the clinical characteristics of the person, also reliable for the clinician as it provides help in the phases of evaluation, interpretation of results and planning of a personalized rehabilitation intervention.

At the tenth edition of Maker Faire 2022 also “VR & BIOSENSORS“, A project that integrates two cutting-edge technologies: virtual reality (VR) and biosensors, to treat stuttering. The first is able to reproduce situations very close to everyday life perceived as real. Within the VR experience, the therapist can thus monitor the triggering of alterations in the patient’s emotional state, thanks to the use of biosensors that measure vital parameters. The combined use of the two technologies allows to collect relevant information on the patient’s stress state, increasing the effectiveness of stuttering treatment and consequently reducing time and costs.

News also in the field of physiotherapy and of rehabilitation con Kineboardand wireless module for proprioceptive platforms. Based on Arduinoprovides support for the muscle re-education of the patient, through the reading of his movements, with specific exercises based on the aspects to be improved. The tool also allows you to interact with specific video games to make therapy fun and more effective, all directly from your smartphone or tablet.

Among the protagonist projects also the “bike Adapter”, A device that helps children with limb problems to ride a bike. Entirely achievable with the 3D printing, connects to the handlebar allowing optimal control and greater safety while pedaling. The open source project, created by the community of volunteers e-Nable Italyallows a complete customization according to the needs of each potential user.