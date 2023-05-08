The 6 best internet sticks 2023 in comparison

In cafes, malls, parks and other hotspots, you often have access to WiFi – but it is usually slow and almost always insecure. With an Internet stick for on the go, however, you can always be online safely. With full cost control and highly flexible.

Constantly being in new places, sitting in buses and trains for a long time, but also a broken router in your own home – all this makes a mobile Internet stick a savior in an emergency. Insert the SIM card, connect it to the PC and start surfing: without waiting for a technician or making complicated installations. How do internet sticks work, how much do they cost and which models are recommended? TECHBOOK presents five surfsticks.

How does an internet stick work?

With a surf stick, a notebook or laptop that does not have a built-in cellular modem – and that is the case with most – gets access to cellular frequencies such as UMTS or LTE, regardless of WiFi access. In other words: an internet or surf stick provides your device with an internet connection.

Similar to the smartphone, access to the mobile network is only possible with a network provider. So you need a SIM card with the appropriate data plan. Depending on the provider and tariff, there are prepaid options with limited volume or flat rates for carefree surfing. Ideally, you should find out about the possible conditions and costs from a mobile phone provider in advance.

Tipp: Do you already have a mobile phone contract? Many providers offer cheaper second or family SIM cards that can be used to load an Internet stick.

Also interesting: How much internet speed do I really need?

How much does an internet stick cost?

When buying an internet stick, don’t try to save as much as you can. Because the price ultimately determines the quality – and thus, for example, the surfing speed. Before you decide on a provider, you should first take a look at the available speeds and which providers and SIM cards are compatible.

If you are looking for an Internet stick with decent speed and high compatibility, you should be prepared to spend around 50 euros for it. With the following models, we present five all-rounders that perform very well in comparison.

Dpofirs LTE 4G USB

The Dpofirs LTE 4G USB memory stick is not only a USB modem but also a WiFi hotspot that supports up to ten WiFi users who can connect at the same time. For example, if you are traveling with your family, you can set up your own hotspot for your partner and children in your hotel room. A wireless connection speed of up to 100 megabits per second ensures a powerful web experience when surfing, chatting or playing online games. The Dpofirs LTE 4G USB internet stick requires the use of a SIM card. Connected anytime, anywhere: A built-in 4G/3G+WiFi antenna ensures optimal coverage and reliability as well as increased signal strength. A reliable solution for travelers in groups.

Dpofirs LTE 4G USB Product type: LTE-Stick Internet speed: 150 Mbit/s Download

50 Mbit/s Upload Interface: USB 2.1, Micro-SD-Kartenlslor Operating systems: Windows 2000 and newer

macOS 10.4 and newer

Linux Particularities: WiFi function WiFi security mode: WPA, WPA2

Advantages:

Plug and Play

hotspot function

easy handling

Disadvantages:

cannot be operated with a Telekom card

no instructions for use in German

D-Link DWM-222

The Surfstick DWM-222 is a mobile modem that allows you to connect to the Internet anywhere. On the go, high downlink and uplink rates and low latencies ensure a powerful and low-delay connection. Full bandwidth on the go: The fast 4G LTE technology enables downlink transmission rates of up to 150 megabits per second and uplink transmission rates of up to 50 megabits per second. The stick is compatible with every mobile network, has a microSD card reader and can thus provide up to 32 gigabytes of additional memory. The DWM-222 model has a built-in antenna that ensures a constant and reliable connection, whether you’re in a coffee shop, attending a business meeting, or need to work from a hotel.

D-Link DWM-222 product type LTE-Stick Internet speed: 150 Mbit/s Download

50 Mbit/s Upload Interface: USB 2.0 Operating systems: Windows XP and newer

macOS 10.5 and newer Particularities: integrated micro SD card reader WiFi security mode: k.A.

Advantages:

easy installation

Fast transfer rates

Reliable performance

Disadvantages:

Firmware can only be updated via the device itself

ZTE MF79U Wingle

The chic white surf stick from ZTE has become a customer favorite in online shops: it gets ratings averaging 4.3 out of 5 stars on Amazon, Ebay and other marketplaces. Above all, customers praise the easy handling: Insert any SIM card with the tool provided, connect it and set it up quickly and easily. The created hotspot easily supplies up to ten devices with Internet – the download speed of 150 Mbit/s is not insanely high – but it is definitely suitable for comfortable surfing, watching videos or chatting.

ZTE MF79U Wingle Product type: LTE-Stick Internet speed: 150 Mbit/s Download

50 Mbit/s Upload Interface: USB 2.0 Operating systems: Windows 7 and newer Particularities: external antenna connections Security: WPA, WPA2

Advantages:

Easy to set up and use

Can be used with any SIM card

Disadvantages:

Instructions are not reliably delivered in German

TP-Link M7350 – 4G

An Internet stick for the laptop is too impractical for you? Then the mobile router from TP-Link could be the right alternative: it makes Internet available for up to ten devices – without having to be connected to a device via USB. According to the manufacturer, the integrated battery lasts up to eight hours – the mobile router offers a surfing speed of 150 Mbit/s in download and 50 Mbit/s in upload. The large-format Internet stick is compatible with smartphones and shows the most important data on an LC display. It’s a bit more expensive at around 65 euros – but it’s the perfect companion for holidays, excursions, camping and the like.

TP-Link M7350 – 4G Product type: LTE-Router WiFi speed: 150 Mbit/s Download

50 Mbit/s Upload Interface: – Operating systems: Windows XP and newer

macOS

Android

iOS Particularities: 2000-mAh-Akku, Micro-SD-Slot, LC-Display Security: WPA, WPA2

Advantages:

Can be used without a laptop

Fast installation, easy use

Compatible with all mobile operators

Disadvantages:

Huawei E3372h-320 LTE

While you don’t hear much from the Chinese manufacturer Huawei in the smartphone sector anymore, you’ll find them much more often when you’re looking for good internet sticks. Customers regard models such as the E3372h-320 as reliable and easy to use. Equipped with a mini SIM from any provider, the stick is connected to a computer and provides a stable Internet connection with just a few clicks. It also achieves download speeds of up to 150 Mbit/s and is compatible even with older Windows versions and MacOS. For less than 50 euros, it is in the mid-range in terms of price.

Huawei E3372h-320 LTE product type LTE-Stick Internet speed: 150 Mbit/s Download

50 Mbit/s Upload Interface: USB 2.0 Operating systems: Windows XP and newer

macOS 10.7 and newer particularities 2x antenna connector WiFi security mode: WPA2, WPS

Advantages:

Easy to set up and use

Also available as a bundle with router

Disadvantages:

Conclusion

If you rarely need a network connection for your computer when you’re on the go, you’re oversupplied with a contract with one provider and you may be paying more than you have to. A prepaid solution is recommended here. With the surf sticks, you must therefore check whether you can use them with any SIM card. When it comes to equipment, you have the choice between devices that function purely as a modem and all-rounders that also provide a router function. In this way, you can enable Internet access not only for yourself, but also for other users. The devices themselves are in an affordable price range.