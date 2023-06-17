The 6 best sports apps for more exercise in everyday life

Would you like to go hiking again or plan a longer bike tour? Are you trying to finally set your personal running record or to develop the ideal strength training? TECHBOOK presents six apps that support you and perfectly complement your sporty everyday life.
movement is everything. But no matter how strong the passion for sport burns, sometimes it’s still difficult to slip on your running shoes, jump on your bike or go to the gym. TECHBOOK presents the best sports apps, which are particularly convincing in terms of motivation, planning and tracking. One lets you make sporty friends, the other encourages you to run away from hungry zombies, so there’s something for everyone.
The 6 best sports apps
When selecting the best sports apps, we paid particular attention to user-friendliness, the range of services and technical availability. When it comes to data protection, the basic rule is that personal movement and health data are very sensitive. But here you will have to make compromises with all sports apps that work with tracking.
Outdoor: Komoot
The sports app from Potsdam is THE classic among outdoor applications, with at least 30 million users. Komoot has been delighting hundreds of thousands of sports enthusiasts worldwide since 2010. Cyclists, mountain bikers and racing cyclists can’t ignore the route planner and navigation app, nor can passionate hikers. The tour plans, tips and information are prepared in detail and are reliable. In addition to the detailed routes already provided, users can also plan their own routes. Route highlights can be recorded and shared with other users. Walking has also long been considered a sport, so Komoot is also an ideal program for power hikers. All data can be synchronized across devices. In addition to the free basic version of the app with limited functions, there are also various premium and offline map packages.
Advantages
- Available for iOS and Android
- free basic version
- Routes can be planned in advance and individually adapted
- 5.5 million recommended routes
- very detailed information on terrain, level of difficulty, types of paths and suitability for sports
- GPS recording option
- Offline maps (not in free basic version)
- Voice navigation so you don’t have to constantly check your smartphone (not in the free basic version)
- Connection to numerous accessories from Garmin & Co., Android Wear and Apple Watch
Disadvantage
- Basic version includes only one free region of choice for offline maps
Run: Zombies, Run!
It doesn’t always have to be the normal running app – especially not if you’d rather be lazily sitting on the sofa than running through the woods. Zombies, Run! is a bit crazy, but the perfect motivation for couch potatoes to run. The app not only logs stupid mileage, average pace and steps. It motivates you to run with a post-apocalyptic horror story in the form of a radio play – to run away from the (virtual) zombies. With this program, “The Walking Dead” becomes “The Running Dead”: As a “runner”, the runner has to help the last survivors by collecting food on his route, helping the injured and repeatedly sprinting to escape the zombies. In this way, jogging is made palatable even for those who don’t like running and effective interval training is even cheated.
Advantages
- available for iOS and Android
- free basic version
- 200 running missions (each 20-60 minutes)
- also suitable for the treadmill in the gym
- own running speed adjustable
- Story embedded in custom music playlist
- Share results with friends
- Evaluation possible on the homepage
Disadvantages
- only available in English
- free basic version contains only one mission per week
- In-app purchases required to unlock full functionality
- nothing for weak nerves
Running: adidas Training by Runtastic
The somewhat awkward name is easy to explain: The company Runtastic was founded in Austria in 2009, and since 2015 the branding and programs have belonged entirely to the adidas group. While Runtastic is set to discontinue the adidas Training app in the coming months, the company is now primarily focusing on the adidas Running app. It is aimed not only at hard-working joggers, but also at hikers, cyclists and walkers. Anyone who wants can share their successes with the global community.
Advantages
- available for iOS and Android
- free basic version
- Recording function & information on running distance, speed, calorie consumption, steps
- Live-Tracking
- ready-made and individual training plans (only in premium version)
- Compatible with external devices such as Apple Watch
- Challenges with other users
Disadvantages
- Premium membership and access to all training plans only as a subscription (9.99 euros per month / 49.99 euros per year)
- Bad for the forgetful: Subscription renews monthly unless auto-renew is turned off first
- vaguely formulated data protection declaration, possibly comprehensive user data analysis for advertising purposes
Running: iSmooth Run
This sports app creates personal workouts for all those who don’t insist on frills and social media connections – loosely based on the Nike motto: “Just do it, just run.” What is important to the creators of iSmooth Run is above all the data you can store for your history on Dropbox – or via the sync option with Fitbit or Nike account. The determined run data can also be evaluated using graphics. Or they are forwarded to applications such as MyFitnessPal, Garmin Connect, Withings, Strava or RunKeeper. The Ghost Run allows you to race against a particularly good previous run or against a predefined pace. But the app is not helpful when jogging, it is also suitable for hiking and cycling.
Advantages
- No free basic version, but one-time purchase without subscription and account obligation (5.49 euros)
- Support for Apple Watch
- configurable audio announcements
- It is possible to post the run on Facebook and Twitter
Disadvantages
- only for iOS
- only in English
Yoga: Asana Rebel
In addition to running and workouts, yoga also enjoys unbroken popularity. But there is not always time to go to the yoga studio. With Asana Rebel, the exercises can also be done at home. The app offers a whole range: from intensive cardio training to Easy Flow and back exercises after a long day at the office to evening meditation. You can choose at least three training goals from six options, such as “sleep better”, “lose weight” and “more energy every day”. While the monthly subscription is quite steep at 15.99 euros, the annual subscription for 35.99 euros can be very worthwhile.
Advantages
- available for iOS and Android
- free basic version
- Exercises are explained in videos
- Workouts last between 5 and 35 minutes, so they can be easily integrated into everyday life
- diverse gender selection: female, male, non-binary
Disadvantages
- very limited workout program in the free basic version
- the subscription contract runs indefinitely until you actively cancel it
Tired of doing exercises in the living room by yourself or running through the woods unaccompanied? SPRT stands – no, not for sport, but for spirit or “sport, tickets and people”. The community wants to bring together like-minded people who enjoy sports and also describes itself as a “search engine for sports and athletes”. Users create a profile with sporting interests in the app, which can be used to find other people with similar interests. There is no subscription and no contract here. Payment is made individually for individual courses or events. Free events such as running meetings are also displayed on a real-time map.
Advantages
- for Android and iOS
- over 70,000 members
- Chat with the community
- Presentation of new sports
- Makers cooperate with top-class partners such as the Federal Association of German Start-ups
- also suitable for influencers to build their own community via SPRT
Disadvantages
- in smaller places less chance to join other athletes
What makes a good sports app?
Overall, the best sports apps score with an intuitive user interface, a wide range of training plans and workouts, and compatibility with external devices. Networking with the community is also being increasingly emphasized by the app manufacturers, so that challenges and exchange serve as motivation. On the other hand, apps that start with small training units or follow a playful event are particularly suitable for those who don’t like sports.