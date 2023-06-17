The 6 best sports apps for more exercise in everyday life

Would you like to go hiking again or plan a longer bike tour? Are you trying to finally set your personal running record or to develop the ideal strength training? TECHBOOK presents six apps that support you and perfectly complement your sporty everyday life.

movement is everything. But no matter how strong the passion for sport burns, sometimes it’s still difficult to slip on your running shoes, jump on your bike or go to the gym. TECHBOOK presents the best sports apps, which are particularly convincing in terms of motivation, planning and tracking. One lets you make sporty friends, the other encourages you to run away from hungry zombies, so there’s something for everyone.

The 6 best sports apps

When selecting the best sports apps, we paid particular attention to user-friendliness, the range of services and technical availability. When it comes to data protection, the basic rule is that personal movement and health data are very sensitive. But here you will have to make compromises with all sports apps that work with tracking.

Outdoor: Komoot

The sports app from Potsdam is THE classic among outdoor applications, with at least 30 million users. Komoot has been delighting hundreds of thousands of sports enthusiasts worldwide since 2010. Cyclists, mountain bikers and racing cyclists can’t ignore the route planner and navigation app, nor can passionate hikers. The tour plans, tips and information are prepared in detail and are reliable. In addition to the detailed routes already provided, users can also plan their own routes. Route highlights can be recorded and shared with other users. Walking has also long been considered a sport, so Komoot is also an ideal program for power hikers. All data can be synchronized across devices. In addition to the free basic version of the app with limited functions, there are also various premium and offline map packages.

Advantages

Available for iOS and Android

free basic version

Routes can be planned in advance and individually adapted

5.5 million recommended routes

very detailed information on terrain, level of difficulty, types of paths and suitability for sports

GPS recording option

Offline maps (not in free basic version)

Voice navigation so you don’t have to constantly check your smartphone (not in the free basic version)

Connection to numerous accessories from Garmin & Co., Android Wear and Apple Watch

Disadvantage

Basic version includes only one free region of choice for offline maps

Run: Zombies, Run!

It doesn’t always have to be the normal running app – especially not if you’d rather be lazily sitting on the sofa than running through the woods. Zombies, Run! is a bit crazy, but the perfect motivation for couch potatoes to run. The app not only logs stupid mileage, average pace and steps. It motivates you to run with a post-apocalyptic horror story in the form of a radio play – to run away from the (virtual) zombies. With this program, “The Walking Dead” becomes “The Running Dead”: As a “runner”, the runner has to help the last survivors by collecting food on his route, helping the injured and repeatedly sprinting to escape the zombies. In this way, jogging is made palatable even for those who don’t like running and effective interval training is even cheated.

Advantages

available for iOS and Android

free basic version

200 running missions (each 20-60 minutes)

also suitable for the treadmill in the gym

own running speed adjustable

Story embedded in custom music playlist

Share results with friends

Evaluation possible on the homepage

Disadvantages

only available in English

free basic version contains only one mission per week

In-app purchases required to unlock full functionality

nothing for weak nerves

Running: adidas Training by Runtastic

The somewhat awkward name is easy to explain: The company Runtastic was founded in Austria in 2009, and since 2015 the branding and programs have belonged entirely to the adidas group. While Runtastic is set to discontinue the adidas Training app in the coming months, the company is now primarily focusing on the adidas Running app. It is aimed not only at hard-working joggers, but also at hikers, cyclists and walkers. Anyone who wants can share their successes with the global community.

Advantages

available for iOS and Android

free basic version

Recording function & information on running distance, speed, calorie consumption, steps

Live-Tracking

ready-made and individual training plans (only in premium version)

Compatible with external devices such as Apple Watch

Challenges with other users

Disadvantages

Premium membership and access to all training plans only as a subscription (9.99 euros per month / 49.99 euros per year)

Bad for the forgetful: Subscription renews monthly unless auto-renew is turned off first

vaguely formulated data protection declaration, possibly comprehensive user data analysis for advertising purposes

Running: iSmooth Run

This sports app creates personal workouts for all those who don’t insist on frills and social media connections – loosely based on the Nike motto: “Just do it, just run.” What is important to the creators of iSmooth Run is above all the data you can store for your history on Dropbox – or via the sync option with Fitbit or Nike account. The determined run data can also be evaluated using graphics. Or they are forwarded to applications such as MyFitnessPal, Garmin Connect, Withings, Strava or RunKeeper. The Ghost Run allows you to race against a particularly good previous run or against a predefined pace. But the app is not helpful when jogging, it is also suitable for hiking and cycling.

Advantages

No free basic version, but one-time purchase without subscription and account obligation (5.49 euros)

Support for Apple Watch

configurable audio announcements

It is possible to post the run on Facebook and Twitter

Disadvantages

only for iOS

only in English

Yoga: Asana Rebel

In addition to running and workouts, yoga also enjoys unbroken popularity. But there is not always time to go to the yoga studio. With Asana Rebel, the exercises can also be done at home. The app offers a whole range: from intensive cardio training to Easy Flow and back exercises after a long day at the office to evening meditation. You can choose at least three training goals from six options, such as “sleep better”, “lose weight” and “more energy every day”. While the monthly subscription is quite steep at 15.99 euros, the annual subscription for 35.99 euros can be very worthwhile.

Advantages

available for iOS and Android

free basic version

Exercises are explained in videos

Workouts last between 5 and 35 minutes, so they can be easily integrated into everyday life

diverse gender selection: female, male, non-binary

Disadvantages

very limited workout program in the free basic version

the subscription contract runs indefinitely until you actively cancel it

Tired of doing exercises in the living room by yourself or running through the woods unaccompanied? SPRT stands – no, not for sport, but for spirit or “sport, tickets and people”. The community wants to bring together like-minded people who enjoy sports and also describes itself as a “search engine for sports and athletes”. Users create a profile with sporting interests in the app, which can be used to find other people with similar interests. There is no subscription and no contract here. Payment is made individually for individual courses or events. Free events such as running meetings are also displayed on a real-time map.

Advantages

for Android and iOS

over 70,000 members

Chat with the community

Presentation of new sports

Makers cooperate with top-class partners such as the Federal Association of German Start-ups

also suitable for influencers to build their own community via SPRT

Disadvantages

in smaller places less chance to join other athletes

What makes a good sports app?

Overall, the best sports apps score with an intuitive user interface, a wide range of training plans and workouts, and compatibility with external devices. Networking with the community is also being increasingly emphasized by the app manufacturers, so that challenges and exchange serve as motivation. On the other hand, apps that start with small training units or follow a playful event are particularly suitable for those who don’t like sports.