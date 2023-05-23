The 7 best docking stations for laptops and MacBooks of 2023

Most laptops have too few connections to connect the desired hardware. Then a docking station makes sense. TECHBOOK shows the best models for every requirement.

With a laptop you can be used practically anywhere and with a suitable internet connection you are also very flexible – whether for work or private pleasure. But often there is no suitable connection on the device, for example to be able to connect an external hard drive, an additional mouse or a monitor. This is where the docking station celebrates its grand entrance. External devices such as monitors, mice, USB sticks and more can be connected to the laptop in no time at all. TECHBOOK has identified the best docking stations for Windows laptops and MacBooks.

What is a docking station suitable for?

A laptop or MacBook is often not quite as flexible as it seems at first glance. At the latest when you sit at the desk in the office, you will notice that the laptop does not have the right or too few connections to connect an external monitor, mouse, keyboard and other devices. In such cases, docking stations can help. Once set up, you simply connect the Windows laptop or MacBook to the docking station in the office in the morning – and the device is immediately connected to all the important hardware components.

What devices can I connect to a docking station?

The hardware you can connect to a docking station depends on the model and the ports. In principle, all peripheral devices can be connected to the laptop that are usually also used with desktop PCs, including:

monitor or projector

mouse and keyboard

Drucker

smartphones and digital cameras

External hard drives and USB sticks

LAN-Cable

In the following, TECHBOOK presents the best docking stations for every application, every requirement and every user.

HP USB-C Dockingstation G5

Versatile, elegant and space-saving: The shapely and compact HP USB-C docking station G5 is a real all-rounder. It not only impresses with a large number of connections, but is also extremely flexible in terms of compatibility. It works with all USB-C-enabled laptops and can deliver up to 100 watts of charging current via the port. Another special feature: With the practical docking station, you can even connect two external monitors at the same time. The disadvantage, on the other hand, is the relatively high price.

HP USB-C Dockingstation G5 External interfaces 2x USB-A (5 Gbit/s)

Gigabit Ethernet

Kensington Lock video output 2x DisplayPort

HDMI Compatible with Windows 7 and newer

macOS

Advantages:

space-saving and handy

many connections

100 watt charging power

chic design and high quality

Disadvantages:

Lenovo ThinkPad Universal USB-C Docking Station

This docking station from Lenovo not only offers various connection options, but also charges the battery of a connected notebook at the same time. However, the power with the supplied charger is limited to a maximum of 65 watts. There are a wide variety of connections that leave nothing to be desired when it comes to using the docking station. With this docking station, users can connect up to three monitors to their own laptop and thus easily implement a setup with multiple screens.

Lenovo ThinkPad External interfaces 3x USB-A (5 Gbit/s)

2x USB-A (480 Mbit/s)

USB-C

Gigabit Ethernet

Combo Audio Jack

Card reader (SD and TF) video output 2x DisplayPort

HDMI Compatible with Windows 7 and newer

macOS

Advantages:

many connection options

automated firmware update

supports up to three monitors

Disadvantages:

quite expensive

a separately available charger is required for charging with 100 watts

Dell Docking Station D3100

With this docking station, you as the user have a wide range of options. First of all, it is compatible with both Apple and Windows devices. In addition, up to three monitors can be connected to your own laptop via the docking station and thus be combined professionally or privately into a set-up with several screens for easier work, clearer gaming or streaming. The docking station supports one 4K and two Full HD displays. The special thing about the station is the connection with the laptop. Because instead of USB-C, the device uses the USB-A interface and is therefore also suitable for older devices that do not yet have USB-C.

Dell D3100 External interfaces 2x USB-A (480 Mbit/s)

3x USB-A (5 Gbit/s)

Ethernet

2x audio output

Kensington Lock video output DisplayPort

2x HDMI Compatible with Windows 7 and newer

macOS

Advantages:

Suitability for Wake-on-WLAN

slim and compact design

Option to attach a cable lock to secure the docking station at work, for example (Kensington Lock)

Disadvantages:

slow data transfer due to older USB standard

high price

VVB USB docking station

Doesn’t it have to be a particularly elegant branded device for you? Then you will probably be happy with the docking station from VVB. The inexpensive model with 14 ports (also available with fewer ports and then even cheaper) offers, among other things, two HDMI slots and even a VGA output. There are also five USB ports (2x 480 Mbit/s, 3x 5 Gbit/s), a MicroSD card reader and a connection for headphones. For just under 70 euros, it’s a really good deal for anyone who just needs a few additional connections.

VVB docking station External interfaces 3x USB-A (5 Gbit/s)

2x USB-A (480 Mbit/s)

USB-C (5 Gbit/s)

Gigabit Ethernet

Combo Audio Jack

SD card reader video output 2x HDMI

VGA Compatible with Windows 7 and newer

macOS

Advantages:

many connections, high compatibility

comparatively inexpensive

also available with 6, 9 and 12 connections

Disadvantages:

sometimes gets very hot

Charging power limited to 87 watts

multiple monitors cannot be used in conjunction with a MacBook

Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock Chroma

With the noble dock from Razer you get ten additional connections and can display your image on two 4K monitors or on an 8K screen if you wish. As one of the few docking stations on the market, Razer’s model supports the Thunderbolt 4 standard for transfer rates of up to 40 gigabits per second (Gbit/s). The three Thunderbolt 4 ports are also compatible with USB-C hardware. Nevertheless, there are three other USB-A ports that support USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10 Gbps). The docking station is very well equipped with an SD card reader, Gigabit Ethernet port and an audio connection. But the manufacturer also lets you pay for it: At well over 300 euros, the Razer dock is definitely not a bargain.

Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock Chroma product type USB-Dockingstation External interfaces 4x Thunderbolt 4/USB-C (40 Gbit/s)

3x USB-A (10 Gbit/s)

Gigabit Ethernet

SD card reader

Combo Audio Jack video output Via Thunderbolt 4/USB-C Compatible with Windows 10 and newer

macOS

Advantages:

up to 90 watt charging power

Razer Chroma lighting synced with other Razer devices

Extremely high transfer rates thanks to Thunderbolt 4

Disadvantages:

very high price

Multiple monitors only possible with Windows laptops and Intel MacBooks; on MacBooks with Apple’s M chips, the output is limited to one monitor

Minix Neo Storage 120 GB

Exclusively for Apple MacBook, Apple MacBook Air and Apple MacBook Pro: The Minix Neo Storage is a mix of external hard drive and docking station. It not only scores with its elegant design, its variety of connections is also impressive. In addition to an integrated 120 GB SSD memory, the lightweight aluminum hub also offers a 4K-capable HDMI port, two USB-A ports for accessories and a USB-C port for power supply. For those who need even more storage, the adapter is available with larger SSD storage.

Minix Neo Storage product type USB-Dockingstation External interfaces 2x USB-A (5 Gbit/s) video output HDMI Compatible with macOS special feature integrated SSD with 120 gigabytes of memory

Advantages:

with integrated 120 GB SSD storage

very compact

Disadvantages:

only compatible with MacBooks

Goobay USB-C Multiport Adapter 62105

This docking station is ideal for the small purse. The Goobay USB-C Multiport Adapter 62105 looks quite simple, but it offers the most important connections that you could want from a mini adapter. The USB docking station has an HDMI connection, an Ethernet port and a USB-A port (5 Gbit/s). The built-in USB-C port is only used to charge the laptop or MacBook. Not the right connections? No problem, because the inexpensive companion is available in seven other variants with a wide variety of connections.

Goobay USB-C Multiport Adapters 62105 product type USB-Dockingstation External interfaces USB-A (5 Gbit/s)

Ethernet video output HDMI Compatible with Windows

macOS

Advantages:

cheap price

solid workmanship

Disadvantages:

rather few connections

Charging power limited to 60 watts

Conclusion

The right docking station has to match your personal requirements and your setup: should the device blend in with the stylish desk and be technically up to date? Then you have to invest a little more and reach for models like the Razer Thunderbolt or the HP G5. Do you simply need a docking station that offers enough additional ports? Then inexpensive docks such as the models from VVB or Goobay may be sufficient.