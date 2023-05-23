The 7 best docking stations for laptops and MacBooks of 2023

Most laptops have too few connections to connect the desired hardware. Then a docking station makes sense. TECHBOOK shows the best models for every requirement.
With a laptop you can be used practically anywhere and with a suitable internet connection you are also very flexible – whether for work or private pleasure. But often there is no suitable connection on the device, for example to be able to connect an external hard drive, an additional mouse or a monitor. This is where the docking station celebrates its grand entrance. External devices such as monitors, mice, USB sticks and more can be connected to the laptop in no time at all. TECHBOOK has identified the best docking stations for Windows laptops and MacBooks.
What is a docking station suitable for?
A laptop or MacBook is often not quite as flexible as it seems at first glance. At the latest when you sit at the desk in the office, you will notice that the laptop does not have the right or too few connections to connect an external monitor, mouse, keyboard and other devices. In such cases, docking stations can help. Once set up, you simply connect the Windows laptop or MacBook to the docking station in the office in the morning – and the device is immediately connected to all the important hardware components.
What devices can I connect to a docking station?
The hardware you can connect to a docking station depends on the model and the ports. In principle, all peripheral devices can be connected to the laptop that are usually also used with desktop PCs, including:
- monitor or projector
- mouse and keyboard
- Drucker
- smartphones and digital cameras
- External hard drives and USB sticks
- LAN-Cable
In the following, TECHBOOK presents the best docking stations for every application, every requirement and every user.
HP USB-C Dockingstation G5
Versatile, elegant and space-saving: The shapely and compact HP USB-C docking station G5 is a real all-rounder. It not only impresses with a large number of connections, but is also extremely flexible in terms of compatibility. It works with all USB-C-enabled laptops and can deliver up to 100 watts of charging current via the port. Another special feature: With the practical docking station, you can even connect two external monitors at the same time. The disadvantage, on the other hand, is the relatively high price.
|HP USB-C Dockingstation G5
|External interfaces
|2x USB-A (5 Gbit/s)
Gigabit Ethernet
Kensington Lock
|video output
|2x DisplayPort
HDMI
|Compatible with
|Windows 7 and newer
macOS
Advantages:
- space-saving and handy
- many connections
- 100 watt charging power
- chic design and high quality
Disadvantages:
Lenovo ThinkPad Universal USB-C Docking Station
This docking station from Lenovo not only offers various connection options, but also charges the battery of a connected notebook at the same time. However, the power with the supplied charger is limited to a maximum of 65 watts. There are a wide variety of connections that leave nothing to be desired when it comes to using the docking station. With this docking station, users can connect up to three monitors to their own laptop and thus easily implement a setup with multiple screens.
|Lenovo ThinkPad
|External interfaces
|3x USB-A (5 Gbit/s)
2x USB-A (480 Mbit/s)
USB-C
Gigabit Ethernet
Combo Audio Jack
Card reader (SD and TF)
|video output
|2x DisplayPort
HDMI
|Compatible with
|Windows 7 and newer
macOS
Advantages:
- many connection options
- automated firmware update
- supports up to three monitors
Disadvantages:
- quite expensive
- a separately available charger is required for charging with 100 watts
Dell Docking Station D3100
With this docking station, you as the user have a wide range of options. First of all, it is compatible with both Apple and Windows devices. In addition, up to three monitors can be connected to your own laptop via the docking station and thus be combined professionally or privately into a set-up with several screens for easier work, clearer gaming or streaming. The docking station supports one 4K and two Full HD displays. The special thing about the station is the connection with the laptop. Because instead of USB-C, the device uses the USB-A interface and is therefore also suitable for older devices that do not yet have USB-C.
|Dell D3100
|External interfaces
|2x USB-A (480 Mbit/s)
3x USB-A (5 Gbit/s)
Ethernet
2x audio output
Kensington Lock
|video output
|DisplayPort
2x HDMI
|Compatible with
|Windows 7 and newer
macOS
Advantages:
- Suitability for Wake-on-WLAN
- slim and compact design
- Option to attach a cable lock to secure the docking station at work, for example (Kensington Lock)
Disadvantages:
- slow data transfer due to older USB standard
- high price
VVB USB docking station
Doesn’t it have to be a particularly elegant branded device for you? Then you will probably be happy with the docking station from VVB. The inexpensive model with 14 ports (also available with fewer ports and then even cheaper) offers, among other things, two HDMI slots and even a VGA output. There are also five USB ports (2x 480 Mbit/s, 3x 5 Gbit/s), a MicroSD card reader and a connection for headphones. For just under 70 euros, it’s a really good deal for anyone who just needs a few additional connections.
|VVB docking station
|External interfaces
|3x USB-A (5 Gbit/s)
2x USB-A (480 Mbit/s)
USB-C (5 Gbit/s)
Gigabit Ethernet
Combo Audio Jack
SD card reader
|video output
|2x HDMI
VGA
|Compatible with
|Windows 7 and newer
macOS
Advantages:
- many connections, high compatibility
- comparatively inexpensive
- also available with 6, 9 and 12 connections
Disadvantages:
- sometimes gets very hot
- Charging power limited to 87 watts
- multiple monitors cannot be used in conjunction with a MacBook
Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock Chroma
With the noble dock from Razer you get ten additional connections and can display your image on two 4K monitors or on an 8K screen if you wish. As one of the few docking stations on the market, Razer’s model supports the Thunderbolt 4 standard for transfer rates of up to 40 gigabits per second (Gbit/s). The three Thunderbolt 4 ports are also compatible with USB-C hardware. Nevertheless, there are three other USB-A ports that support USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10 Gbps). The docking station is very well equipped with an SD card reader, Gigabit Ethernet port and an audio connection. But the manufacturer also lets you pay for it: At well over 300 euros, the Razer dock is definitely not a bargain.
|Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock Chroma
|product type
|USB-Dockingstation
|External interfaces
|4x Thunderbolt 4/USB-C (40 Gbit/s)
3x USB-A (10 Gbit/s)
Gigabit Ethernet
SD card reader
Combo Audio Jack
|video output
|Via Thunderbolt 4/USB-C
|Compatible with
|Windows 10 and newer
macOS
Advantages:
- up to 90 watt charging power
- Razer Chroma lighting synced with other Razer devices
- Extremely high transfer rates thanks to Thunderbolt 4
Disadvantages:
- very high price
- Multiple monitors only possible with Windows laptops and Intel MacBooks; on MacBooks with Apple’s M chips, the output is limited to one monitor
Minix Neo Storage 120 GB
Exclusively for Apple MacBook, Apple MacBook Air and Apple MacBook Pro: The Minix Neo Storage is a mix of external hard drive and docking station. It not only scores with its elegant design, its variety of connections is also impressive. In addition to an integrated 120 GB SSD memory, the lightweight aluminum hub also offers a 4K-capable HDMI port, two USB-A ports for accessories and a USB-C port for power supply. For those who need even more storage, the adapter is available with larger SSD storage.
|Minix Neo Storage
|product type
|USB-Dockingstation
|External interfaces
|2x USB-A (5 Gbit/s)
|video output
|HDMI
|Compatible with
|macOS
|special feature
|integrated SSD with 120 gigabytes of memory
Advantages:
- with integrated 120 GB SSD storage
- very compact
Disadvantages:
- only compatible with MacBooks
Goobay USB-C Multiport Adapter 62105
This docking station is ideal for the small purse. The Goobay USB-C Multiport Adapter 62105 looks quite simple, but it offers the most important connections that you could want from a mini adapter. The USB docking station has an HDMI connection, an Ethernet port and a USB-A port (5 Gbit/s). The built-in USB-C port is only used to charge the laptop or MacBook. Not the right connections? No problem, because the inexpensive companion is available in seven other variants with a wide variety of connections.
|Goobay USB-C Multiport Adapters 62105
|product type
|USB-Dockingstation
|External interfaces
|USB-A (5 Gbit/s)
Ethernet
|video output
|HDMI
|Compatible with
|Windows
macOS
Advantages:
- cheap price
- solid workmanship
Disadvantages:
- rather few connections
- Charging power limited to 60 watts
Conclusion
The right docking station has to match your personal requirements and your setup: should the device blend in with the stylish desk and be technically up to date? Then you have to invest a little more and reach for models like the Razer Thunderbolt or the HP G5. Do you simply need a docking station that offers enough additional ports? Then inexpensive docks such as the models from VVB or Goobay may be sufficient.