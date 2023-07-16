The 7 best gaming monitors in comparison

By TECHBOOK | Jul 16, 2023 at 4:44 p.m

Are you a passionate gamer and looking for a new monitor that is perfectly tailored to your gaming needs? TECHBOOK shows which models are currently particularly recommended and explains what makes a good gaming monitor.

Whether casual gamer or hardcore gamer: the right monitor is crucial for a first-class gaming experience. However, the variety of gaming monitors on the market makes it difficult to make a purchase decision. TECHBOOK shows what is important in a gaming monitor and compares the best models.

That’s what makes a good gaming monitor

When buying a gaming monitor, different criteria have to be considered than for televisions. Mainly because the user usually sits just a few centimeters away from the screen. Unlike a TV, pixelated images, insufficient resolution or jerky movements are much more visible on a gaming monitor. That’s why it’s important to pay special attention to certain characteristics when choosing a gaming monitor. These are crucial for a smooth gaming experience and include the following values, among others:

resolution

The larger the screen, the higher the resolution should be – this is especially true for gaming monitors, since you sit much closer in front of the picture than, for example, on a television. At least Full HD resolution (1920 × 1080 pixels), better still WQHD (2560 × 1440 pixels) or Ultra HD (3840 × 2160 pixels) are recommended.

refresh rate

Refresh rate is one of the most important metrics that affects the quality of a gaming monitor. It indicates how often the image on the screen is updated per second. A high value is particularly important for competitive gamers, as a smooth, lag-free and lag-free gaming experience is a prerequisite for successful gaming. However, the refresh rate alone is not a decisive criterion for image quality. The CPU and GPU of the connected computer also play a crucial role in the smooth interaction between monitor and computer.

Response time/switching time

The response time of a monitor describes the time it takes to change the color of a pixel. This time is usually measured by detecting the color change from black to white or from one shade of gray to another shade of gray (“GtG”, i.e. “Grey to Grey”). However, measurement methods and results may vary and not all manufacturers state which method they use. Standard monitors have a response time of around 10 milliseconds, while gaming monitors can even reach sub-millisecond values. A recommended response time for gaming monitors is between 1 and 5 milliseconds, with the “GtG” method the differences between 1 and 5 milliseconds being hardly noticeable to the user.

Also interesting: What does a good gaming PC have to be able to do?

The best gaming monitors for gamers in comparison

Price-performance winner, curved model or standard monitor: With these models in comparison, gamers will definitely get a good screen for gaming in their house.

Samsung Odyssey G5 Ultra Wide

The Samsung Odyssey G5 Ultra Wide offers a particularly immersive gaming experience with a size of 34 inches and an ultra-wide aspect ratio of 21:9. The 144 hertz (Hz) refresh rate and response time of just one millisecond minimizes lag and stuttering and ensures fluid, smooth and fast gameplay. The QLED technology delivers rich and vivid colors, while the HDR support enables a high contrast range and a realistic display. The Odyssey G5 also features AMD FreeSync Premium to minimize tearing and stuttering, as well as Flicker Free and Low Blue Light features to protect your eyes even during long gaming sessions.

Samsung Odyssey G5 Ultra Wide Monitor size 34 inches Dimensions 80.7 W x 27.3 x 47.5 cm Resolution / Format 3440 x 1440 pixels (WQHD) / 21:9 Refresh rate 144 Hz / 165 Hz Connections HDMI, Display Port Response time 1 ms

Advantages:

good curvature value high refresh rate via HDMI eye-saver mode and flicker-free technology high compatibility with other devices game mode covers the requirements for games

Disadvantages:

blue LED flashes in stand-by mode relatively high price

Acer Predator XB253QGP

The Acer Predator XB253QGP is a very good gaming monitor despite the comparatively low price. With a high refresh rate of 144 Hz and a very low response time of just one millisecond, it is absolutely competitive. Thanks to NVIDIA G-Sync technology, tearing is minimized. In the test by the specialist magazine PC Games Hardware, the IPS panel in particular was praised with rich colors and a high contrast range. Practical: The Predator XB253QGP is equipped with an integrated USB hub, which enables peripheral devices to be charged, for example. And it offers even more comfort functions: With an adjustable tilt, swivel and height adjustment, you can adapt the monitor to your needs.

Acer Predator XB253QGP Monitor size 24.5 inches Dimensions 55.8 x 51.3 x 23.6 cm Resolution / format 1920 x 1080 pixels (Full HD) / 16:9 refresh rate 144 Hz Connections 1 x Displayport, 2 x HDMI 2.0, 4x USB 3.0 Response time 1 ms

Advantages:

high refresh rate height-adjustable good contrast values ​​good viewing angle stability relatively inexpensive

Disadvantages:

still very bright at the lowest level

Benq Zowie XL2546K

A powerful monitor perfect for first-person shooters? The Full HD gaming monitor Benq Zowie XL2546K is well equipped for this: Among other things, it comes with an excellent refresh rate of 240 Hz. With this monitor, the manufacturer Benq has brought a device onto the market that is based on old-school technology, which is popular with shooter fans. However, new technologies such as FreeSync and G-Sync are missing. The shields on the edge of the screen on the Benq model have an immersive effect: They shield the light and focus your full concentration on the game.

Zowie XL2546K monitor size 24.5 inches dimensions 7.9 x 22.5 x 20.5 cm resolution / format 1920 x 1080 pixels / 16:9 refresh rate 240 Hz connections 3x HDMI, display port, DVI, headphone response time 1 ms

Advantages:

extraordinary performance for first-person shooters no ghosting or blur handy holder, simple construction relatively energy-efficient

Disadvantages:

not suitable for video playback or office use no HDR, FreeSync or G-Sync relatively high price

Dell S2721DGFA

Although this gaming monitor from Dell is not built in a curved design, it is still convincing in terms of price-performance ratio across the board. Thanks to the high refresh rate and the technology adapted to gaming, even demanding games run seamlessly without annoying jerks and delays. With the special coating of the screen, mirror effects are reduced so that you can concentrate fully on what is happening in front of you while gaming.

Dell S2721DGFA monitor size 27 inch dimensions 7.88 x 24.08 x 20.64 cm resolution / format 1920 x 1080 pixels (Full HD) / 16:9 refresh rate 165 Hz connections 1 x display port, 2 x HDMI 2.0, 3x USB 3.0 response time 1 ms

Advantages:

Anti-reflective coating reduces reflections Alignment and height of the screen can be individually adjusted NVIDIA G-Sync technology and AMD FreeSync Premium authentic and intensive color spectrum thanks to DCI-P3 color coverage

Disadvantages:

Also interesting: The best graphics cards for gaming – what gamers should pay attention to when buying

Asus ROG Strix XG43UQ

With this gaming monitor, the manufacturer Asus brought a true high-end device for gamers onto the market. The resolution is fantastic: the 4K screen and 144 Hertz refresh rate create flawless gaming experiences. We therefore recommend the Asus ROG Strix XG43UQ to anyone looking for an upgrade that also works with next-gen consoles and more demanding PC games. The manufacturer has brought all of its know-how to bear on this model: technology, features, functionality – everything is at the highest level. The 10-watt stereo speakers also provide the right soundscape to immerse yourself in the game story.

Asus ROG Strix XG43UQ Monitor size43 inches Dimensions63.13 × 97.46 × 30.15 cm Resolution / Format3840 × 2160 pixels / 16:9 Refresh rate144 Hz ConnectionsHDMI, Display Port Response time1 ms

Advantages:

high refresh rate 4K resolution impressive brightness handy remote control solid sound quality

Disadvantages:

very high price High-end graphics processor recommended for 4K

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9

For gaming professionals who want to invest in really good equipment, the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 is the right choice. The ultra-widescreen with an extra high refresh rate as well as extraordinary brightness and contrast make even the experts go into raptures. It is considered one of the currently best gaming monitors for Windows. Compared to other models presented, the response time of 2 milliseconds is noticeable, but this subtle difference is made up for by the image quality and the panel equipment – so investing in this monitor is definitely worthwhile.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 monitor size49 inch dimensions114.95 × 53.72 × 41.83 cm resolution / format5120 × 1440 pixels / 32:9 refresh rate240 Hz connectionsHDMI, display port response time2 ms

Advantages:

unbeatable monitor size fantastic picture quality first-class equipment

Disadvantages:

Structure somewhat unwieldy upper price segment

Also interesting: The 9 best gaming TVs 2023

LG 27GL83A-B

Among the budget variants, the LG 27GL83A-B gaming monitor is a real insider tip. Because it is equipped with one of the fastest IPS panels in this price segment, the refresh rate and the resolution can easily keep up with more expensive models. The software is also intuitive and offers fast navigation. With an integrated blue light filter and no annoying flickering – that’s easy on the eyes even during a gaming marathon.

LG 27GL83A-B monitor size27 inch dimensions57.4 × 61.4 × 27.4 cm resolution / format2560 × 1440 pixels / 16:9 refresh rate144 Hz connectionsHDMI, display port response time1 ms

Advantages:

Seamless performance Convincing HDR image quality Various features Stylish design Intuitive user interface

Disadvantages:

limited FreeSync bandwidth via HDMI Contrast settings could be better

More buying advice on gaming and consoles at TECHBOOK

Conclusion on gaming monitors

Seamless gameplay without blurring, optimal synchronization and convincing color contrasts – this is what the best gaming monitors offer. But in order to inspire a more demanding user, you need an interplay of perfectly coordinated features: The eye-friendly panel equipment was perfected in a series of gaming monitors primarily by the manufacturers Asus and BenQ, but also by pioneer Samsung. Whether as an ultra-widescreen or in a compact size with shields – the manufacturers come up with a number of ideas to focus the concentration on the game without interference.

With one of the Odyssey models from Samsung, you certainly won’t go wrong when buying it. If you have particularly high demands and are willing to dig deeper into your pocket, the Asus ROG from our list is also a good choice. Ultimately, it comes down to individual needs and requirements.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

