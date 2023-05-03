The 7 best headsets for home office 2023 in comparison

Regardless of whether you are looking for a headset for home schooling, home office or simply for private video telephony, for cool readings or meetings with friends – there are numerous models and the selection is not always easy. Which accessories really suit your needs and what should users pay attention to when buying one? We reveal that and more in this article.

The constant further development in the telecommunications and technology industry always offers new functions and innovations in the field of headsets and headphones. It is therefore not so easy to keep track of the current offer. In order to enable each individual user to have a productive and sound-rich working environment, TECHBOOK has been looking for the best headsets for use in the home office or even for homeschooling. Six models are listed from cheap to expensive.

You should pay attention to this when buying a headset

In-ear or over-ear, wireless or wired? Headsets are available in different designs, with different types of headphones and with functions that make everyday work easier or make gaming fun. Especially those who make a lot of phone calls or take part in video conferences for work need a technical companion who can last a long time. In this case, telephone headsets with a charging station or direct power supply are recommended. Wireless Bluetooth models, on the other hand, ensure flexibility without cable clutter.

A headset with noise canceling helps with external noise, such as street noise or the construction site next door. With this function you can filter and muffle annoying noises. Last but not least, wearing comfort also plays a major role when used for several hours: Headphones should not pinch or cause headaches and come in in-ear, over-ear and over-ear versions. The quality of the microphone also plays a role for video calls. To make your choice easier, we looked around the headset market and found the best headphones in each category.

The best headsets of 2023

TECHBOOK presents seven headsets below. There are a wide variety of models with and without cables and in different price categories.

Logitech 960 Headset

Are you looking for a particularly affordable home office headset that is suitable for both Mac and Windows and doesn’t have a lot of frills? The Logitech 960 headset is just that: inexpensive, yet equipped with all the basic functions you need.

The stereo headset features an adjustable noise-cancelling microphone with built-in volume control. You can also mute it and there is also a USB port. Logitech also leaves nothing to be desired when it comes to the cable, since it should meet almost all needs at 2.4 meters.

Advantages:

equally suitable for Mac and PC

with 111 dB high sensitivity of the headphones

made of lightweight aluminium

Microphone boom can be easily adjusted

with noise reduction

built-in volume control and mute

long USB cable

Disadvantages:

not so high transmission range

Sony WH-1000XM4

Brand quality that convinces: With the Sony WH-1000XM4 you are purchasing a Bluetooth headset that sets itself apart from the competition thanks to its powerful noise cancelling, good sound quality and comfort. Other plus points are the long battery life of up to 30 hours and the numerous settings in the manufacturer’s own app. The Sony WH-1000XM4 does not use aptX digital audio technology.

Instead, the headset features LDAC – a Sony alternative for high-quality wireless audio. The headphones make up for the relatively high price by the fact that they not only promise a quiet working environment, but are also suitable for making calls thanks to the multipoint connection and speak-to-chat function, i.e. the automatic pausing of music, for example, during a conversation .

Advantages:

starkes Noise Cancelling

excellent sound

long talk time

Audio cable included

high wearing comfort

Disadvantages:

not waterproof

relatively high price

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro

The focus of the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro is on excellent sound quality through THX Spatial Audio, powerful noise canceling and clear microphone transmission – all features that are important in the home office. Added to this are the easy handling, the high wearing comfort and the practical THX spatial audio app. With more than 15 hours of talk time, the headset can also be used with a cable.

Another plus point: If you also spend time on the computer gaming in addition to the home office, it is worth buying the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro, as the headphones are also suitable as gaming headsets. This establishes the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro as a premium product for work and play afterwards.

Advantages:

THX Spatial Audio and App

very high sound quality

In addition to work applications, it is also perfect for gaming

detachable microphone

Disadvantages:

not compatible with all game consoles

JBL Tune 110

Not everyone likes wearing over-ear headsets: they’re bulky, sometimes heavy, and wearing them for long periods of time can make you sweat. On the other hand, in-ear headphones with a microphone are more compact and comfortable and do the same job as large over-ear headsets.

The model from JBL is also comparatively cheap: for just under 10 euros, you get a very solid headset with decent sound quality and a good microphone. The headset from JBL is therefore a suitable solution for use at the desk or as a practical model to take with you.

Advantages:

small and compact

good ear fit

starker Bass

processed for a long time

Disadvantages:

Logitech H390 USB-Headset

Headsets have not only become the standard at work, the practical sound transmitters are also suitable for homeschooling or distance learning. The motto for pupils and students is often: good quality for a small budget. The Logitech H390 USB headset is in the lower price range and still offers a good sound in the range of 20 to 20,000 hertz that doesn’t sound tinny or unnatural.

With the included USB cable, the headset can be quickly connected to the computer and installed using the driver. Students are happy: The Logitech H390 USB headset is comfortable on the ear even during long sessions and is therefore an inexpensive alternative for home studies or, of course, for use in the home office.

Advantages:

very good value for money

pleasant sound

USB port

Also ideal for people who wear glasses

Disadvantages:

Ear cups a bit small

Despite noise canceling, background noise comes through

Sony WH-1000XM5

The successor to the Sony XM4 is the Sony WH-1000XM5. It can easily keep up with its predecessor in terms of quality – but there are still differences. The decision for the new or older model is therefore not that easy. All in all, the XM5 gets very good ratings: In the test by the specialist magazine hifi.de, for example, it only places itself slightly ahead of its predecessor, the XM4, with 9.1 out of 10 points.

So buyers are spoiled for choice: The Sony WH-1000XM4 headset has an almost unrivaled good sound, which the successor can’t quite keep up with – it has the industry-leading best noise canceling on board. The price difference between the two models is around one hundred euros. If you can’t decide based on the technical equipment, you might choose the visually more attractive model as the winner. In any case, you can’t go wrong here – no matter which Sony headset you end up with.

Advantages:

starkes Noise Cancelling

good sound quality

fast charging function

high wearing comfort

Disadvantages:

not waterproof

high price

Philips Fidelio L3/00

With its Philips Fidelio L3/00 headset, the Dutch technology company joins the top tier of over-ear headphones. There is still some room for improvement when it comes to active noise canceling (ANC), but the headphones are impressive with their top-quality sound, which makes voices particularly clear. Without ANC, the headphones last a whopping 38 hours.

However, you might find the rather impressive weight of 365 grams and the large ear cups a bit uncomfortable in the long run. Conclusion: Thanks to the clever control on the touchpad, the Philips Fidelio L3/00 is a lot of listening fun and the headset also convinces as a very good Bluetooth solution for everyday work.

Advantages:

powerful and detailed sound

long battery life

Easy operation with touchpad and the Philips Headphones app

Disadvantages:

Active noise canceling still room for improvement

relatively heavy

Conclusion

Be it for telephone meetings in the home office, video conferences or distance learning via PC – headsets have developed from rigid ear cups to practical high-tech devices that score with numerous functions in everyday office and school life. Depending on the model selected, the headset can also be used perfectly as a gaming headset after work. If you want all the comfort and the highest sound quality, choose a branded product like the Sony WH-1000XM4 or the successor XM5 – but you have to spend a little more money for it. But it’s also cheap: the JBL in-ear headphones or the Logitech Headset 960 offer solid equipment and functions for everyday office or school life.