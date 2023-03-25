A multifunction printer lives up to its name because it can be used in a variety of ways. Depending on the device, it combines up to four individual functions: printing, scanning, faxing and copying. This saves time, money and space in equal measure.

It is the same with printers as with human workers: all-rounders are not always cheap. At least if you have to print a lot and are therefore considering buying a 4-in-1 laser printer. The inkjet printers are cheaper, multifunction printers are already available in the middle price segment. TECHBOOK has the best recommendations.

What must multifunction printers be able to do?

The most important properties of a multifunction device are print speed, print quality, color fidelity and ink drying time. But practical extras also increase the efficiency of a device. In addition to WiFi, models with Bluetooth offer another option for starting print jobs directly from your smartphone. Memory card readers on the printer also save detours, which, among other things, make the PC obsolete when printing photos. USB connection and display are further features that allow a noticeable comfort when operating the device.

What are the benefits of a multifunction printer?

There are numerous advantages that speak for using a multifunction printer. Above all:

Platzersparnis: Since a multifunction printer combines several devices, you save a lot of space first of all.

Cost savings: Since you don't have to buy several devices first, a significant cost saving is also a main reason for a multifunction device.

Time saving: With a multifunction printer, you can do multiple tasks on one device without having to first remove a document from one device and place it in another device (e.g. first scan, print and then fax – all in one device).

The 7 best multifunction printers in comparison

Based on the requirements that a multifunction printer must meet, we have selected seven models that best meet them.

Canon Maxify GX7050

The Canon Maxify GX7050 lets you create high-quality documents in a timely and cost-effective manner. The device allows printing, copying, scanning and faxing. The internal economy mode also creates 1.5 times more top-quality pages by intelligently reducing ink consumption. The duplex feeder takes up to 50 sheets. The replaceable maintenance cartridge, which saves time and money in the long term, should also be emphasized.

Advantages:

compact structure

low printing costs

refillable ink tanks

three-year guarantee for devices from Germany

Disadvantages:

Epson Ecotank ET-8500

The Epson Ecotank ET-8500 comes with six colors of Epson Claria premium pigment inks and also enables the printing of razor-sharp photos. The black and white photos are in no way inferior to this thanks to the use of the newly developed gray photo ink. Thanks to the innovative ink refill system, the printing costs per page can be kept extremely low. One set of ink bottles is enough to print up to 2300 photos. This model is also suitable for all upcoming tasks in the office or in the hobby and leisure area.

Advantages:

prints crisp text and photos

easy-to-use ink tanks for 6 individual colors

Micro Piezo Heat Free Technology for high printing speed with reduced power consumption

Disadvantages:

Ink not included

Software looks outdated

small A4 compartment is less suitable for office tasks

HP Officejet Pro 9022e

The HP Officejet Pro 9022e inspires as a versatile multifunction printer and also comes with WiFi, network and Airprint. Users can enter their commands directly on the printer via the large color touch display. Printing, scanning, copying and faxing can be done from a single source. Office tasks can also be simplified with automatic duplex printing. The purchase of the printer includes a six-month trial to test HP Instant Ink. The tedious purchase of cartridges can now be a thing of the past and you can save up to 70 percent on ink costs.

Advantages:

six months of Instant Ink for testing

additional year manufacturer warranty

large display allows input directly on the device

Disadvantages:

an account must be created to use the app

The value of the device could be improved

Manual not extensive and meaningful

HP Color LaserJet Pro MFP M479fdw

The HP Color LaserJet Pro MFP M479fdw model is a powerful 4-in-1 color laser multifunction printer (printer, scanner, copier, fax, duplex, LAN, AirPrint) with Jet Intelligence. The latter is a new technology in toner cartridges that results in improved printing behavior and higher efficiency. Jet Intelligence cartridges are also equipped with a precision toner that ensures more detail and saturation when printing. The fast network printer has a print speed of up to 27 pages per minute (in color and black and white). The print quality reaches up to 600 × 600 DPI (dots per inch). In addition to its low power consumption, the laser printer HP Color LaserJet Pro MFP M479fdw also scores with an automatic document feeder of up to 50 sheets, a input capacity of 300 sheets and an adjustable color touchscreen with a display size of 4 inches.

Advantages:

works very fast

Prints are water and fade resistant

Disadvantages:

slightly increased toner costs

cumbersome startup

Canon i-Sensys MF643Cdw

The Canon i-Sensys MF643Cdw color laser multifunction printer is robust, fast, prints in color and black and white and can also be used within a wireless network thanks to the integrated WLAN interface. You can also connect to it via mobile device, enabling printing from any device within an office or home. Printing, copying and scanning in A4 is standard, with the device capable of 21 pages per minute. Automatic double-sided printing is also part of the equipment, as is a 5-inch LCD color touchscreen. Its good scanning properties deserve special mention.

Advantages:

robust, fast and networkable

good scanning properties

Disadvantages:

a bit loud

relatively complicated installation

Canon Pixma G7050

Print, scan, copy and fax – the slim multifunction printer with four refillable ink tanks is ready for everything thanks to a 350-sheet plain paper capacity, automatic two-sided printing and 13 or 6.8 ISO pages per minute (black and white/color). Due to its high resolution, the Canon Pixma G7050 model is particularly suitable for printing images and color graphics. The ink tank system used is also one of the highlights. You can fill the four large ink tanks yourself, which keeps the printing costs per page low. The device is therefore a good alternative to classic color laser printers that work with expensive toner cartridges. However, this inkjet printer is significantly slower at 13 or 6.8 pages per minute. A 16-bit flatbed scanner with 1200 × 2400 DPI is just as much a part of the equipment as an integrated fax unit.

Advantages:

two paper trays

high image resolution of 4800 × 1200 DPI

low running costs

Disadvantages:

significantly slower than color laser printers

Epson WorkForce Pro WF-4720DWF

The Epson WorkForce Pro WF-4720DWF model is designed for small businesses with high printing volumes that need a fax machine for correspondence with customers. The 4-in-1 multifunction printer prints documents quickly and accurately. The inkjet prints up to 20 pages per minute in black and white and color (normal paper), the printouts are laser-sharp and immediately smudge-proof and waterproof. So you can edit them with a highlighter without damaging them. With graphics, however, details are lost. Unfortunately, there is only one paper tray for 250 sheets. Individual cartridges are provided for the printer. They only have to be changed when the color has been used up. The standard black cartridge also has a capacity of up to 900 pages. Replacement cartridges are also optionally available in the form of XL inks for 2600 black and white pages and 1900 color pages. WiFi and WiFi Direct enable wireless printing from anywhere. In addition, the Epson WorkForce Pro WF-4720DWF printer has USB, WLAN and Ethernet interfaces.

Advantages:

very good print quality

recommended for photo prints

high work pace

easy handling

Disadvantages:

comparatively high follow-up costs for color printing

only one paper tray

Conclusion

If you want the full range, you have a choice when it comes to multifunction printers: 4-in-1 laser printers may be the measure of all things, but they are only available in the upper price segment. Multitasking devices with inkjets are cheaper. If you still don’t want to do without laser print quality, you have to consider whether you want to accept doing without colorful color explosions. Everything your heart desires to be delivered has its price with multifunction printers.