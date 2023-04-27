The 7RYMS iRAY DW30 wireless microphone review, great comfort, sound and 8GB memory!

Good sound is often more important than a good picture. Especially if you produce videos and “content”. Meanwhile, the microphones in cameras and smartphones are good, but not fantastic. An external microphone is usually mandatory here, especially for “interviews”.

A very exciting model in this area is the iRAY DW30. This is a wireless microphone with up to two transmitters.

A special feature here is the shop. 7RYMS relies on a charging box, similar to what is usual with true wireless earphones. Every time you stow your microphone, it will also be charged automatically. The likelihood that you will be left without a battery at a critical moment is much smaller.

In addition, the iRAY DW30 has 8GB of internal memory, so you don’t have to rely on your camera in an emergency.

It’s exciting to read! But how does it look in practice? Does the iRAY DW30 work as well as the manufacturer promises? What about the sound of the microphone? Let’s find out in the test!

At this point, many thanks to 7RYMS for making the iRAY DW30 available for this test.

The 7RYMS iRAY DW30 wireless microphone under test

Let’s first talk about the scope of delivery, because this is considerable!

2x Funksender

1x radio receiver

1x Ladebox

2x Lavalier Mikrofone

1x triple USB C charging cable

2x 3.5mm connection cables

2x windscreen

The only thing I might be missing here would be an adapter cable to use the set with a smartphone. Otherwise this is a very nice scope of delivery!

Certainly one of the biggest features of the iRAY DW30 is the charging box. The receiver and the two transmitters are stowed in this charging box. There they are protected during transport and are loaded from the box!

The battery in the receiver lasts around 6 hours and in the transmitters 4.5 hours. It is therefore very pleasing that these are constantly charged when stowed away. The charging box can charge the modules approx. 8-9x (or all three modules together 2-3x).

The charging box is charged via USB C. You can also load the individual modules directly via USB C.

When I saw the charging box for the first time, I was a bit surprised. With such a charging box, I thought of earphones, but the charging box of the iRAY DW30 is 10 times larger.

No wonder, the modules each measure 45.5 x 45 x 15 mm. So these are not huge, but not tiny either.

Basically, the design of the transmitter and receiver is almost identical. Both have a clip on the back and a display on the front.

The display shows you the levels, whether there is a connection, which mode is active, etc.

With integrated or lavalier microphone

Microphones are already integrated in the transmitters. Alternatively, you can also connect external lavalier microphones!

Especially if you want to hide something from the transmitter or are looking for something different in terms of quality.

Two suitable lavalier microphones are also included in the scope of delivery, but you can connect all common lavalier microphones, from Sennheiser, Rode etc.

8GB memory, as a backup

8GB memory is installed in the radio transmitters. You can create recordings locally on the transmitters, parallel to the recording on the camera!

So if the radio connection breaks down or something goes wrong with the camera, you still have “backup” audio thanks to this feature.

To access these backup recordings, you simply have to connect the transmitter to your PC, where it will be recognized as a USB drive.

The recordings are made in .wav format with 48KHz and 16 bit. So we do have a high quality recording.

How good does the 7RYMS iRAY DW30 sound?

I tested the 7RYMS iRAY DW30 on the Sony ZV-E10. First we have to distinguish between the integrated microphone and the included lavalier microphone.

The included lavalier microphone is OK, but not outstanding. This delivers a usable sound, but tends to be a bit warmer and can even be seen as a bit “matt”. It’s nice that it’s included, but the integrated microphone is a step above, which is a bit surprising.

The integrated microphone is good to very good! This delivers a clean and natural sound. The vocal color is pleasant, even if it’s not super brilliant. This also tends to have a somewhat warmer and fuller voice.

Only the level was noticeable on the ZV-E10. I usually use the Sennheiser XSW-D Mobile Lavalier Kit (affiliate link) which puts a higher level into the camera.

Even if I turn up the level in the receiver, it stays at a medium level. The microphones are not too quiet either. In post-processing, however, I often increased the volume a little.

Noise and the like wasn’t a big problem. Due to the slightly lower level, this was perhaps a little more present than with the Sennheiser XSW-D Mobile Lavalier Kit, increasing the volume just makes for a little more hissing or emphasizes it more, but compared to other systems of this type smoking in the iRAY DW30 is below average.

Test video

Here is a small test recording with the iRAY DW30.

(Sound unedited, only volume normalized)

Conclusion

The 7RYMS iRAY DW30 is a great set! What I appreciate most about this one is its flexibility and equipment.

First of all, the most important thing is the sound. The microphone integrated in the transmitter sounds good to very good! This delivers a clean, natural and somewhat warmer sound. The noise behavior is above average.

If, for whatever reason, you are not satisfied with the sound, you do not have to use the microphones integrated in the transmitter. Each transmitter has a connector for a lavalier microphone.

Two are already included in the scope of delivery, which are of OK quality, but tend to be worse than the integrated microphones. In principle, you can use any lavalier microphone.

This is the flexibility I love about the iRAY DW30!

You can also use the set on various end devices, cameras, smartphones and PCs. The radio connection was absolutely problem-free in my test and the integrated 8GB memory as a “backup” was excellent!

7RYMS Wireless Lavalier Mikrofon, iRAY DW30 8G On-Board 2.4GHz… Good to very good sound of the microphones

Convenient screen

Very practical charging box

Good battery life

Flexible use on various end devices

8GB internal memory for recordings

Chic design

Optionally usable with a lavalier microphone

Very stable wireless connection

Noise unproblematic

Included, optional lavalier microphones mediocre

Another big plus is the charging box. I miss this so much with my much more expensive Sennheiser system. You can always be sure that your equipment is safely stored and loaded. Alternatively, you can also charge everything via USB C.

In short, the 7RYMS iRAY DW30 wireless microphones are absolutely recommendable from my point of view!