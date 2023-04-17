The 8 best e-scooters 2023 in comparison

It doesn’t always have to be by car, train or bicycle – an e-scooter is a perfect combination for anyone looking for a motorized vehicle for the city that is still as manoeuvrable as a bicycle. Here we reveal what is important for e-scooters and which are the best scooters for German roads.

E-scooters are available in three speed classes: between 20 and 32 kilometers per hour, up to 45 and up to 110 kilometers per hour (km/h). The decisive factor when buying is the preferred use: whether as a pure means of transport for short distances, for example in the city, as a motorized vehicle for short tours or as a companion for longer distances on country roads. The zero-emission scooters are versatile. A driver’s license class A1 or class B (car driver’s license) or the motorcycle driver’s license (A) for faster e-scooters is required. Drivers also need liability insurance and must wear a helmet on vehicles that drive faster than 20 km/h.

This is what matters when buying e-scooters

The key question with an e-scooter: How much range does the model have? The decisive factor here is the capacity of the battery. The following power sources are used for electric scooters:

Lead gel batteries: cheapest, but also equipped with the shortest lifespan and range

cheapest, but also equipped with the shortest lifespan and range Lead-fleece batteries: suitable for short distances, but very heavy

suitable for short distances, but very heavy Nickel-metal hydride and lead-nickel hydride batteries: longer life and slightly better range than the first two options

longer life and slightly better range than the first two options Lithium Ion Batteries: the best solution, long lifespan, but the most expensive and not recyclable

There is no general answer to the question of the range, because how long a battery lasts also depends on the individual driving style. A relatively aggressive driving style consumes more energy than a gentle and steady driving style.

As a rule of thumb, the lead batteries used for the slow models last for about 20 kilometers. Faster e-scooters with lithium-ion batteries can cover around 50 kilometers and the speedy speedsters around 70 to 100 kilometers, depending on the type of route (e.g. flat or with many inclines). In the following, we will present in more detail which scooters scored particularly well and what the performance looks like in detail.

The best e-scooters in comparison

Niu NQi GTS Standard Range

The Chinese manufacturer Niu has launched an e-scooter with a solid performance with its NQi GTS Standard Range. The modern, futuristic design is visually impressive. At second glance, the sophisticated technology is impressive. Bosch is responsible for the drive. The removable battery can be found in the vehicle floor. This is an advantage as the vehicle’s center of gravity is automatically lowered and additional storage space is available under the seat.

Advantages:

convincing performance

attractive appearance and multiple colors

modern and sophisticated technology

Drive comes from Bosch

Additional storage space available as the battery is installed in the vehicle floor

Disadvantages:

Main headlights not optimally illuminated

uncomfortable seating position for tall drivers

long loading times

quite expensive

Elrofu electric scooter Robo-s

The Futura Robo-s is a power pack in the upper speed class. With its powerful engine, a top speed of 80 km/h can be reached. Powered by two removable, nine-kilogram lithium-ion batteries (each 72 V/20 Ah), the electric scooter also has a range of 100 kilometers. An ideal companion for extended jaunts in summer. The street-legal e-scooter has a high-quality finish and, with its modern design, also offers visual appeal.

Advantages:

large range and high speed possible

removable batteries

modern design

high-quality display with fingerprint sensor

Disadvantages:

Top speed drops as the battery charge level drops

no range indicator

no ABS

Name Sli10 Max

Chic, simple and yet strong: That is the Inoa Sli10 Max from Nova Motors. The maximum speed of this e-scooter is 90 km/h and the two batteries should ensure a range of over 140 kilometers. Two portable lithium-ion batteries are included in the scope of delivery. The charging time is a maximum of five hours. The display is also impressive, which is not only elegant but also shows the most important details. You can choose between a black and green variant.

Advantages:

high speed and range

portable batteries

elegant design

good screen

suitable for 2 people

Disadvantages:

Batteries are relatively heavy at 28 kilograms

quite expensive

Total weight around 130 kilograms

Blu:s XT 2000

There are also e-scooters from Blu:s, which are available in different colors and designs. Among other things, you can choose between a 25 km/h and 45 km/h model, which is available in red, blue and black. The battery is also lead gel with 60 volts and 20 ampere hours. Depending on the model, the range is between 50 and 59 kilometers. In addition, the e-scooter has a display with a speed, battery and kilometer display.

Advantages:

relatively cheap

good display

available in several colors

Class AM driving license sufficient

quiet

Disadvantages:

only up to 45km/h

Range only up to a maximum of 59 kilometers

Battery not removable

Unu Scooter Pro 4kW

Unu’s e-scooter has been commercially available in various versions for a few years. Below we present the 4kW variant. This has a range of around 100 kilometers and drives at a top speed of 45 km/h. Two people can also ride on the Unu scooter. There is also storage space of around 45 liters for helmets, batteries, etc. The battery type is lithium-on, which can be removed and, according to the manufacturer, has a maximum shelf life of ten years. The Unu is available in silver, black and green.

Advantages:

decent range

multiple colors available

Battery portable

Energy recovery through braking

large storage space

suitable for 2 people

Disadvantages:

relative expensive

quite heavy with around 80 kilograms

Piaggio Vespa Electric 70

The cult brand’s e-scooter is available in a 45 and 70 km/h version. The latter scores with rapid acceleration when starting at traffic lights. In its electric scooter test, the ADAC particularly praised the fact that “the chassis finds the best compromise between agility and comfort”. The good ergonomics are also positively emphasized. What was worked out as a clear shortcoming, however, is “by far the worst driving performance in the test”. According to the ADAC, the fun of driving would largely fall by the wayside. Nevertheless, the Vespa Elettrica 70 model ended up in a solid third place with an overall score of 2.5.

Advantages:

good driving characteristics

good ergonomics

Charging time of the 4.2 kWh battery only 4 hours

spacious storage compartment

Disadvantages:

Top speed only 67 km/h

Range only 68 kilometers

built-in battery

Elrofu Elektroroller ANGRY HAWK

The Angry Hawk model from Elektroroller Futura is a high-speed e-scooter that has a top speed of 80 km/h, an output of 4000 watts and an impressive range of 100 kilometers. In addition to a percentage-accurate battery indicator, a fingerprint sensor that stores up to five different fingerprints, and an extra-large LCD display, it is particularly noteworthy that the two nine-kilogram lithium-ion batteries are removable. This allows you to recharge in the office or at home and change the battery on the go. In addition, the Angry Hawk e-scooter scores with low maintenance costs.

Advantages:

large range and high speed possible

Braking strength manually adjustable

modern design

low operating costs of approx. 85 cents per 100 km

Disadvantages:

Class A1 driving license required

Iamelectric X1

The electric scooter Iamelectric X1 is equipped with a Bosch motor and guarantees a high level of safety with its disc brakes. In terms of maximum range, it falls a little behind at 70 kilometers, but with its replaceable lithium-ion battery with 26 ampere hours from Samsung, it is at the top of the broad midfield. A unique selling point – after all, most e-scooters are only equipped with a 20 ampere hour power source. For the e-scooter Iamelectric X1, this means around ten kilometers more range than comparable models, which on average give up after just 60 kilometers. This powerful pump, which is exceptionally light at twelve kilograms, can withstand 10,000 charging cycles and can be fully recharged in a sporty four hours. The Iamelectric X1 model also reaches a top speed of 45 kilometers per hour. In terms of design, it also cuts a fine figure with its X-shaped front light.

Advantages:

great coverage

lightweight 26 Ah lithium-ion battery

also available in a double battery version

high security

Disadvantages:

Electric motor with only 2200 watts

Top speed only 45 km/h

Conclusion

When buying an e-scooter, you as the user should consider the purpose on the one hand, but the maximum battery range, the charging time and the top speed can also play a role, depending on your needs. We have presented you with eight suitable models from different price ranges that have the most important comfort and performance features and were able to score points with them. The price also plays an important role and of course the circumstances. If you don’t have to drive that much, a cheap model with a short range will suffice. In addition, many companies also offer installment payments if you can pay the full price.