Leading Taiwan’s precision medicine to the world, the China Medical University and medical system “Multidimensional Printing Medical Research and Translation Center” celebrated its eighth anniversary. (Photo by reporter Liu Chunsheng)

The eighth anniversary of the establishment of the “Multidimensional Printing Medical Research and Translation Center” between China Medical University and the medical system and international cooperation, Fang Xinyuan, vice president of the Department of Surgery of the Chinese Affiliated Medicine and director of the center, celebrated the tea party a few days ago. Targets such as precision drug screening and next-generation exosome drug development are advancing to find more effective treatment methods for acute and critically ill patients, leading Taiwan’s precision medicine to go international.

China Medical University and its affiliated hospitals have strong research energy and huge medical resources. Considering that forward-looking and cutting-edge technology is widely used in the medical field of various diseases, it is a medical development trend with unlimited business opportunities in the future. Georgia Institute of Technology has established the first 3D printing medical research and development center in the country. Over the past eight years, with the assistance of Professor Wang Xubin of Georgia Institute of Technology and the integration of Vice President Fang Xinyuan, a cross-clinical and research team has been formed to carry out the commercialization of 3D innovative medical technology and equipment, and promote it to clinical applications in orthopedics, dentistry, The development of innovative medical materials in trauma medicine, cancer medicine, and surgical applications has benefited thousands of patients in the medical system.

Vice President Fang Xinyuan said with satisfaction that in addition to clinical application, the center’s technological innovation has also produced a fruitful and dazzling transcript. It has accumulated hundreds of millions of R&D funding support, published 120 papers in SCI international top journals, and obtained 30 domestic and foreign patents, and also assisted in the establishment of new companies and the development of multiple industrial cooperation technologies; these The accumulation of technology development has also allowed the team to be recognized by the National Innovation Award for four consecutive years, and also won the Ministry of Science and Technology Future Technology Award in 2021.

Professor Chen Yiwen, deputy director of the “Multidimensional Printing Medical Research and Translation Center”, said that the application of forward-looking and cutting-edge technology to the medical field of various diseases is a medical development trend with unlimited business opportunities in the future. The advancement of 3D printing technology conforms to this wave Under the trend, the clinical application has undergone revolutionary changes.

As a new tool for precision regenerative medicine, 3D bioprinting is an indispensable element in this wave of future medical trends. Deputy Director Chen Yiwen said that the team is well aware of the importance of selecting topics for cross-domain and application of medical technology. Our key development will include the establishment of regenerative medicine biological matrix, organoid drug screening technology platform, exosome mass production technology, nanocarrier surface modification and biosensing and other directions, cross-domain, cross-industry, cross-border chain In this way, there is a chance to develop an effective treatment.