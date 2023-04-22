MediaMarkt-Saturn has launched a new savings campaign. At the “Super Spar Sale” you can find a large selection of electronic products at reduced prices. We’ve reviewed the offers for you and here are the best deals you definitely shouldn’t miss.
MediaMarkt-Saturn: The highlights of the “Super Spar Sale”
You can get plenty of good deals with the latest MediaMarkt-Saturn campaign (view campaign at MediaMarkt). We checked the offers, compared the prices and present you the highlights here. Who is wondering: The two electronics store chains have been working even more closely together since this year synchronize their discount campaigns therefore complete. That means you get exactly the same offers from both providers. The discount campaign runs until 06/30/2023 at 11:59 p.m.
You can also benefit if you register for the MediaMarkt-Saturn loyalty program, as you can also take part in the campaign additional loyalty points for purchase, which you can later redeem for purchases.
Check out the Super Spar Sale at MediaMarkt-Saturn: the 9 best deals
MediaMarkt / Saturn: This is how we find the best technology bargains
The electronics stores MediaMarkt and Saturn are probably among the largest providers of technology and multimedia items in Germany. There are new promotions, brochures and campaigns at regular intervals, which attract customers with many different offers from areas such as TV and audio, gaming and even toys. Above all, anyone looking for a new smartphone can find what they are looking for here and secure a cheap mobile phone tariff directly in the MediaMarkt tariff world or Saturn tariff world. There are also many insider tips hidden in the outlet and in the treasure trove. But no matter what you are looking for, the motto is always: compare prices! We have already done that for you, looked closely at the current offers and compared them with those of other retailers. For this reason, we only present you with deals that cannot be found cheaper in any other online shop.
