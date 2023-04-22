MediaMarkt-Saturn has launched a new savings campaign. At the “Super Spar Sale” you can find a large selection of electronic products at reduced prices. We’ve reviewed the offers for you and here are the best deals you definitely shouldn’t miss.

MediaMarkt-Saturn: The highlights of the “Super Spar Sale”

You can get plenty of good deals with the latest MediaMarkt-Saturn campaign (view campaign at MediaMarkt). We checked the offers, compared the prices and present you the highlights here. Who is wondering: The two electronics store chains have been working even more closely together since this year synchronize their discount campaigns therefore complete. That means you get exactly the same offers from both providers. The discount campaign runs until 06/30/2023 at 11:59 p.m.

You can also benefit if you register for the MediaMarkt-Saturn loyalty program, as you can also take part in the campaign additional loyalty points for purchase, which you can later redeem for purchases.

Check out the Super Spar Sale at MediaMarkt-Saturn: the 9 best deals

Bosch Smart Home radiator thermostat II Instead of 77.99 euros: Smart thermostat with app function, compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Home and Apple HomeKit. The price may be higher now. Price as of 04/22/2023 02:02

LG Tone Free DFP3W True Wireless Instead of 89 euros RRP: Bluetooth in-ear headphones in pearl white. The price may be higher now. Price from 04/22/2023 05:15

SAMSUNG DW60M6040BB/EG Instead of 899 euros RRP: Fully integrated dishwasher, 598 mm wide, maximum volume of 44 dB (A) and energy efficiency class E. See also Former console boss Sean Ryden now works for Tencent - Gamereactor The price may be higher now. Price from 04/22/2023 05:10

Sony Bravia KD-55X80K LED TV (55 inch) Instead of 1,099 euros RRP: 4K television with smart TV functions, Google TV, HDR and a native refresh rate of 50 Hz. The price may be higher now. Price as of 04/22/2023 03:29

LG A2 OLED-TV 55 Inch (OLED55A29LA) Instead of 1,699 euros RRP: 4K OLED TV with excellent picture quality, Dolby Vision, webOS 22. 60 Hz and HDMI 2.1. model year 2022. The price may be higher now. Price from 04/22/2023 02:22

Samsung GQ65LS03BAU The Frame (65 Zoll) Instead of 1,999 euros RRP: QLED TV with 4K image resolution, native refresh rate of 120 Hz, Quantum processor and Dolby Atmos sound system. The price may be higher now. Price from 04/22/2023 05:11

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular) 44mm Instead of 559 euros RRP: Smartwatch aluminum fluoroelastomer, 140 – 210 mm, strap: dark navy, housing: blue. The price may be higher now. Price from 04/22/2023 02:43

KitchenAid 5KSM156ECA Instead of 749 euros: food processor in love apple red with a mixing bowl capacity of 4.83 liters and 300 watts of power. The price may be higher now. Price as of 04/22/2023 05:06

PlayStation 5 (Disc Edition) + Resident Evil 4 Remake Sony PlayStation 5 Disc Edition bundled with the game “Resident Evil 4 Remake”. The price may be higher now. Price from 04/22/2023 05:19

MediaMarkt / Saturn: This is how we find the best technology bargains

The electronics stores MediaMarkt and Saturn are probably among the largest providers of technology and multimedia items in Germany. There are new promotions, brochures and campaigns at regular intervals, which attract customers with many different offers from areas such as TV and audio, gaming and even toys. Above all, anyone looking for a new smartphone can find what they are looking for here and secure a cheap mobile phone tariff directly in the MediaMarkt tariff world or Saturn tariff world. There are also many insider tips hidden in the outlet and in the treasure trove. But no matter what you are looking for, the motto is always: compare prices! We have already done that for you, looked closely at the current offers and compared them with those of other retailers. For this reason, we only present you with deals that cannot be found cheaper in any other online shop.

