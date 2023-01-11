More or less since it existed, CES is the showcase for innovations related to televisions: whether they are curved, flat, ultra-flat, which fold or disappear, transparent, with large, very large or enormous screens, those who produce these luminaires choose the Las Vegas event to show the world what they will be doing in the coming year.

The 2023 edition (here all our news) it was no less: in the following lines we tell what most struck us walking among the stands of the main brands but before talking about who was there, let’s talk about who wasn’t there. Let’s talk about absentees.

In death of brother 8K

First of all let’s talk about Sony: the Japanese company preferred focus on the PlayStation 5 and the new VR2 viewer (proof) and on the car that maybe it will make together with Honda, postponing the new TVs to next spring. We don’t know exactly when, but we can imagine what could be unveiled: new ones TVs based on QD OLED technology like the A95K which we think (here the proof) and also according to colleagues at The Verge it remains “the very best overall TV on the market”, that is “the best currently on the market”. In more detail, the Japanese firm is likely to reveal larger QD OLED screens (now it stops at 65”) and perhaps with a more accessible price.

Who knows if it will continue on the path of 8K televisions, which runs the risk of traveling a bit by itself, given that the panels with this monstrous resolution have almost disappeared from CES: nothing from TCL, only in the form of a projector from Hisense, yes from LG but not for the western market, timidly yes from Samsung. Not that it’s a surprise: the cost still unapproachable of 8K TVs and the absence of content 8K to justify this expense is a deadly combination that no technology could survive.

The LG Oled T transparent TV

LG’s transparent TV and TCL’s 120 Hz

As for the news that al Consumer Electronics Show there were, here are the main ones of the 4 main brands, listed below in alphabetical order.

Hisense unveiled the new 85” Uled X (photo at top of page), with HDR, over 5 thousand brightness control zones and up to 2500 nits peak, which won one of this year’s CES Innovation Awards, as well as new products in the range of U6K, U7K and U8K lines with Mini LED technology, with the last two that support (for example) Wi-Fi 6E and refresh at 144 Hz, perfect for video games. As for the ultra-short throw projectors, which the company calls Laser TVthe novelties are the L9H and L5H versions, with triple color laser light source, Dolby Atmos and DTS audio and Imax certification, also with integrated tuner for TV channels.

On your part, LG has chosen to impress with a transparent television and with an honestly incredible almost wireless television. The first, who who knows if we will ever see, is officially called Oled T, is a prototype and is truly transparent: lets you see what’s behind it and it could be useful in front of a window or in a museum, so as not to hide the works. The second is the new 97″ Oled M3 Signature, which is combined with the Zero Connect Box, a small box to which the various accessory devices are connected, with the tv that receives everything wirelessincluding 4K 120Hz signal.



CES 2023 in Las Vegas, a moment of the TCL presentation

Samsung had perhaps the best TV of the fair, the 77″ S95C which is an evolution of their 2022 QD Oled, but we have dedicated a specific study to the South Korean manufacturer and therefore we conclude this overview with TCL. The Chinese company, which last year sold over 20 million TVs worldwide, said that “2023 will be the year of LED and Mini LED” and announced news for the S and Q Series, new screen sizes (down and up up to 98”), Finally support for 120Hz and new soundbars as well. Still nothing is known as to availability and prices, which for the European market should be revealed in the spring.

