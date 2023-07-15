the ABT Cupra team in Rome…

After 4 years of development, at the end of last year CUPRA announced the collaboration with ABT to compete in the new season of Formula E. The debut took place in January 2023, in Mexico City, with a difficult race that ended with the withdrawal of Robin Fries after an accident and with the 14th place of Nico Mueller.

And it is precisely from the 14th position that tomorrow – Sunday 16 July – Nico Müller will leave for the EPRIX ROMA 2023.

Cupra and ABT in Formula E

CUPRA and ABT, which collaborate in Extreme E, are two innovative brands in the field of electric racing. ABT achieved great results in Formula E, while CUPRA started its journey in electric motorsport with the development of e-Racer, the first all-electric touring car.

This partnership demonstrates that the two brands have the same vision of reinventing the world of motorsport through electrification. Last year, e-Racer allowed CUPRA to participate in the FIA ETCR World Championshipthe first all-electric touring car world championship, by capturing the Constructors’ and Drivers’ world title, repeating the success of 2021. In 2022, the drivers CUPRA EX they scored plenty of podium finishes occupying the top three positions in the final standings of the season.

For the second consecutive year, the CUPRA e-Racer was the fastest and most reliable car in the competition. Participation in Extreme E, the international off-road electric SUV competition highlighting natural ecosystems threatened by climate change, completes CUPRA’s move towards an electrified range by the end of this decade and the brand shares the belief of the competition in the importance of highlighting the problems caused by climate change.

Way back in 2018, CUPRA’s goal was to reinvent racing. Thanks to a few dreamers with big ambitions, the brand has continued to challenge racing performance and created new formats of the sport, generating new emotions and experiences.

Offer Vinyl Record Player, 3 Speeds (33 1/3, 45 And 78 RPM) Stereo… 【Brief Style Case】 Briefcase / briefcase design, easy portability and switch from room to room…【3 Belt Drive speed】 Speed ​​settings 33/45/78 RPM with included 45 rpm adapter let you…【Bluetooth function】 you can connect to your bluetooth wirelessly, such as mobile phone,…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

