We’ve looked at quite a few mini PCs on Techtest, but the ACEMAGICIAN T8PRO is something special. It’s one of the weaker models on paper, but that’s not a bad thing here.

Because the T8PRO offers itself less as a “work PC” and more as a “display server”. Because as a special feature, the T8PRO has 3x HDMI 2.0 and 2x Gbit LAN. So if you are looking for a mini PC to use monitors as digital billboards, for example, then this model will be really exciting.

The same applies to use as a kind of TV box on the television or other somewhat more exotic functions away from the desk.

Let’s take a look at the ACEMAGICIAN T8PRO micro PC in the test!

At this point many thanks to ACEMAGICIAN for providing the T8PRO micro PC for this test.

The T8PRO is sometimes advertised as a “micro PC” and I can understand why. At 87.5 x 87 x 43 mm, the ACEMAGICIAN is very small and compact, even for a mini PC.

With its silver housing, it looks quite chic! Unfortunately, this is not made of aluminum but of plastic.

Due to the super compact housing, the PC connections are distributed on three sides. The PC has the following connections:

3x USB A 3.0 5 Gbit

3x HDMI

2x Gbit LAN

1x 3.5mm audio output

1x DC input

It’s a bit of a shame we don’t have USB-C, but apart from that we have a super interesting set of ports. The 3x HDMI ports are particularly interesting. The mini PC can really control three monitors with 4K resolution.

I find the two Gbit LAN ports a bit strange, but I don’t want to complain about them either. As usual, WLAN is of course integrated, but only WLAN 5!

The included power supply has 12V/2.5A, i.e. 30W.

SSD can only be upgraded to a limited extent

Unfortunately, the ACEMAGICIAN T8PRO cannot be opened or can only be opened to a limited extent. I tried it, but the PC didn’t really want to come apart.

Windows 11 Pro is pre-installed on the T8PRO. In itself, the Windows 11 Pro installation is “clean” without additional unnecessary software.

However, ACEMAGICIAN has changed something on Windows. Windows 11 Pro doesn’t ask you for an online account and apparently all programs run with administrator permissions by default. Not the end of the world, but I would probably prefer a fresh W11 install.

Performance

The Intel N5095 processor is in the ACEMAGICIAN T8PRO. The Intel N5095 is a fairly current processor (year of construction 2021), which, however, is in the absolute entry-level class.

Intel Celeron N5095

2,0 Ghz bis 2,9 Ghz

4 Core

4 Threads

15W TDP

10nm process

The Intel N5095 is combined with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Let’s take a look at the T8PRO in the benchmark to check what performance the processor offers.

Of course, the benchmarks look a bit sad. However, in practice, the T8PRO is a lot faster than this one seems.

Normal web browsing, office and video playback is possible without any problems.

But I was a bit confused by the information about the HDMI ports. ACEMAGICIAN advertises 4K60Hz here. However, the mini PC only wanted to control my 4K monitor at 30Hz. Whether this is simply a “bug” in interaction with my monitor, cable, etc., I cannot say for sure. The PC should be able to do 4K60, but it was only 4K30Hz for me.

A bit of a shame, because the performance of the PC is quite sufficient for 4K streaming!

SSD

The T8PRO has a 256GB SSD. This still relies on the SATA interface. Unfortunately I could not identify the exact SSD.

This reveals itself as the FPT310M4, but even Google doesn’t really know what kind of SSD this is.

However, the SSD seems to be usable. This reached 551 MB/s reading and 476 MB/s writing.

power consumption

A big part of the ACEMAGICIAN T8PRO is the power consumption. This is extremely low, even for a mini PC!

When idling, the PC needs just 7.8W! This is record low, I’ve yet to see a PC that uses less power.

Even under full load, consumption only increases to around 20W.

volume

There is not much to report here. The PC is on the verge of being inaudible even under full load. A computer cannot be much quieter.

Conclusion

The ACEMAGICIAN T8PRO micro PC is extraordinary! We can’t say it any other way. I would also not recommend this mini or micro-PC as a desktop or office PC. It can be used as an office PC, but there are better models from ACEMAGICIAN.

The special feature of the T8PRO is the low power consumption (7.8W idle) as well as the three monitor connections.

If you are looking for a mini PC for digital scoreboards, for example, or maybe a small PC for Docker or other server applications, then I find the T8PRO super exciting! This also matches the performance.

The Intel Celeron N5095 is really not a “monster” but creates 4K video and clearly surpasses something like the CPU in the RaspberryPI or other mini PCs.

In the end it depends on your application and also the daily price. I see potential for the ACEMAGICIAN T8PRO as a PC for digital display boards, media PCs on televisions or mini-servers.