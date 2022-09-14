The action game “Project Eve” (Project EVE, 프로젝트: 이브), created by the Korean game development team Shift Up led by well-known artist Kim Hyung-tae, will be confirmed as “Stellar Blade” in this State of Play live program. As the official name, it will be launched exclusively on the PlayStation 5 platform.

This work is created with a world-scale 3A-level work, and emphasizes that it will be presented with high image quality and extreme sense of action. The game is called “Star Blade”, which is Latin for “star” (stellar), plus Eve and Eve. The name of the blade (blade) that exists like a definition is combined, thereby presenting the freedom of the game.

In the game, players will restore the almost extinct earth with Eve, and come to XION, the last city of human beings on earth, together with a survivor named Adam, and start the mission of saving the earth. In the process, the players will decide all kinds of rescue Earth missions and decide whether to help citizens or survivors.

In the battle interface, a real-time action play mode will be introduced, allowing players to launch combos or special skills according to the timing, and must also dodge attacks at the correct time.

“Star Blade” will be launched in 2023 and will be exclusive to the PlayStation 5 platform.

