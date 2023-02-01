Home Technology The action puzzle game “Bionic Bay: Shadow Tracing” will participate in the Steam New Product Festival “Bionic Bay”
Taiwan’s independent game research and development team “Flow Games” announced that the action puzzle game “Bionic Bay: Changing Shadow Tracking” developed by its subsidiary and Finnish studio Mureena will participate in the Steam New Product Festival. Currently, players can download the demo version on the Steam platform. Play.

“Bionic Bay: Shadow Tracing” is a side-scrolling action puzzle game. The story tells the story of a researcher who wakes up in a doomsday world after a failed experiment and gains the ability to “swap” objects’ locations. In the game, players need to explore and solve puzzles in a perilous world by swapping objects behind them to block enemies, or placing objects on top of bombs to destroy them.

After the official announcement a few days ago that “Bionic Bay: Changing Shadows” will participate in the Taipei International Game Show, it is announced today that this work will participate in the Steam New Product Festival (February 6-13), and players can now download ” Bionic Bay: Shadow Change and Tracking” Demo version trial play.

