the actress and singer leaves us at the age of 76…

The British-born French actress and singer has died at the age of 76 Jane Birkin. This was revealed by the main international press agencies, according to which Jane Birkin was found lifeless in her Parisian home. The actress and singer, famous for her long artistic and sentimental association with Serge Gainsbourgfrom which the equally famous daughter was born Charlotte Gainsbourghad suffered a minor stroke in 2021, and had recently canceled a series of concerts, justifying the decision with these words: «I’ve always been a great optimist, and I realize that I still need some time to be able to be on stage and with you again».

Addio a Jane Birkin

Jane Birkin (on left) with Gillian Hills in Blow-Up

Born in London on December 14, 1946, Jane Birkin follows in her mother’s footsteps Judy Campbell (in turn a famous actress) already in the 60s, making her debut in the theater. During this experience she knows John Barry (famous composer of the music of James Bond), whom he married at the age of 19 and with whom he had his first daughter Kate Barry. He then begins a long and flourishing career in the cinematographic field, taking part in Not everyone has it Of Richard Lester and above all to Blow-Up Of Michelangelo Antonioniwhich imprints it in the collective imagination as an icon of beauty and sensuality.

In 1968 he then met the singer and musician Serge Gainsbourg, with whom he forms one of the most famous and transgressive couples in the entertainment world. Their famous song in particular caused a scandal I love you…me neither, which blends romance and eros with explicit allusions to sexual intercourse, seasoned by the moans of Jane Birkin herself. Shortly after the birth of their daughter Charlotte, the two team up again on the gory film I love you tooswan song of a turbulent and troubled relationship.

In a career spanning over 50 years, Jane Birkin has the opportunity to work with Jean-Luc Godard, Patrice Leconte, Agnes Varda, Jacques Rivette, Roger Vadim e Bertrand Taverniertaking part in works carved into memory such as The pool, Murder on the Nile, Crime under the sun and the autobiographical Jane B. by Agnès V. At the same time she carries on a profitable career as a singer, also performing with Paul Conte, Bryan Ferry, Yann Tiersen and other well-known faces on the music scene, up to today’s premature death, which deprives us of one of the brightest stars of the international firmament.

Blow Up Veruschka, Jane Birkin, Herbie Hancock (Actors)Michelangelo Antonioni (Director)

