AMD Radeon RX 7600’s recommended price of US$269 is not only lower than RX 6600, but some foreign stores even lowered the price shortly after it started selling. For players who want to buy low-end graphics cards, they will definitely be interested in this graphics card. Interesting, but if you haven’t started yet, please take it easy. There have been actual test reports abroad that the CP value of the RX 7600 at this stage is not very good, and it will be more worth buying when the price is reduced in the future.

The actual measurement abroad shows that the current CP value of the RX 7600 is extremely low, and there is no need to launch this card at all.

The well-known foreign YouTube hardware channel Hardware Unboxed mentioned it in the AMD Radeon RX 7600 evaluation video uploaded a few days ago. I don’t quite understand why AMD launched this card. The published test report thinks so too.

AMD said that compared with the previous generation RX 6600, the RX 7600 is 29% faster on average in 1080p game quality settings, and Hardware Unboxed measured a total of 15 games, including: “Fortress Heroes”, “Evil Castle 4” “, “A Plague Tale: Requiem”, “Cyberpunk 2077”, “Dying Light 2: The Battle of Humanity and Humanity”, “Watch Dogs: Liberty Legion”, “Forza Motorsport: Horizon 5”, etc., are very Well known, below are the average test results for 15 games.

The same 1080p setting, RX 7600 average FPS is 88, RX 6600 is 71 FPS, about 19% faster than the previous generation, not as much as AMD officially said:



After the image quality is upgraded to 1440p, the performance gap is actually similar. The average FPS of the RX 7600 is 62, which is 20% faster than the RX6600:



Based on such performance conversion, if you use MSRP and the latest quotation, the RX 7600 can be said to be quite good. The cost per frame rate (Cost per Freame) is the lowest, less than 5 US dollars, compared to the RX 6600’s 6.73 US dollars. It’s a lot more cost-effective, but don’t forget that the RX 6600 was launched in an environment where graphics cards were out of stock, so the MSRP was already overpriced at the time:



Taking the latest quotation from Newgg, the CP value of RX 6600 is even higher than that of RX 7600. Hardware Unboxed even said that now you can start with RX 6600 XT and RX 6650 XT at a similar cost. The power consumption and performance are similar to the RX 7600. If it is this price, I really don’t know why the RX 7600 graphics card is launched:



That is to say, at the current price of AMD Radeon RX 7600, even if it is a little cheaper than MSRP, it is still not attractive, at least it is worth falling below $230. Hardware Unboxed also recommends that players continue to wait, No surprises in the future should drop the price.

Full video:

The test results of 3DCenter are also the same. Compared with RX 6600 and RX 6650 XT, the current RX 7600 does not bring any price advantage:



Source: 3DCenter, NotebookCheck