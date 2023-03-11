



Since Samsung launched the people-friendly version of the folding smart phone, the entry threshold is no longer as high as in the past, especially the Flip series has attracted the attention of many young people. It can be used anywhere in Korean dramas and even on real Korean streets It can be seen that many people use the Flip series of folding mobile phones. Recently, OPPO also took advantage of the opportunity to launch the new Find N2 Flip folding mobile phone. It is also its first straight folding mobile phone to be sold in Taiwan. The two phones will be used for actual testing in terms of usage and camera functions, so that consumers can better choose whether to start a foldable phone or not.

Compared with OPPO Find N2 Flip, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 (left) has a smaller external screen, but the gadgets have the same functions, and there is only a significant difference in use when taking pictures. (Photo by Shi Zhizhong)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 (right) looks thicker, but it feels thinner and lighter when you get started, while the OPPO Find N2 Flip is larger overall, and you can easily open the phone with one finger. (Photo by Shi Zhizhong)

The outer screen of the Galaxy Z Flip4 is larger than the previous generation, but it is smaller and feels better in the hand. The matte design will not stick fingerprints, and it is equipped with more gadgets or shortcuts, information or notifications that need to be seen etc. can be easily seen on the external screen, and intuitive to use, like turning on the camera, you only need to press the power button twice to quickly turn on the camera. But obviously in comparison, the Find N2 Flip is slightly larger when folded, and the outer screen is larger because it accounts for more than half of it. The camera can also be opened by simply sliding to take pictures. It also adds a cute “pet interactive wallpaper”. Function, it is also quite convenient to use as a make-up mirror.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 (left) has a narrower and longer screen when opened, making it easier to use. OPPO Find N2 Flip has a slightly larger screen, but both phones can also customize widgets. (Photo by Shi Zhizhong)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 (right) has a deeper crease compared to the OPPO Find N2 Flip. (Photo by Shi Zhizhong)

But when it is opened, the screen of Galaxy Z Flip4 not only looks narrower and longer, but also has a better feel and operation. There is no problem with one-handed use, and the richness of configurable widgets is also high, making it more convenient to use. However, the creases are obviously deeper, and the Find N2 Flip feels heavier. Although it can be easily opened with one hand with a thumb, and the hinge is not so tight, it will feel looser and looser after a few more flips. Relatively, Samsung does not have this problem, but the crease seems to be almost non-existent, but OPPO’s biggest advantage.

When using a screen other than the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 with the main lens to take pictures, it is difficult to see the overall composition due to the small screen, but the image is quite natural, and the color and light-dark contrast are quite suitable. (Photographed by Shi Zhizhong, real screen shot by mobile phone)

When using a screen other than the OPPO Find N2 Flip with the main lens to take pictures, you can easily see the overall composition. However, when taking portraits, the skin-beautifying effect will be heavier, and users who like stronger skin-beautifying filters are more suitable. (Photographed by Shi Zhizhong, real screen shot by mobile phone)

The biggest advantage of folding mobile phones is that they can use the external screen to shoot with the main lens to take better photos. This time, I tested the two scenes of day shooting and night shooting, and both phones also use gestures to compare. “5” is the function that can shoot. Taking Galaxy Z Flip4 as an example, when you want to take a direct photo, you have to stand up like the picture, but the disadvantage is that it is difficult to see the whole picture from the smaller external screen, but the image is taken It is quite natural, and the color and light-dark contrast are quite suitable. As for the Find N2 Flip, because the external screen is larger, you can almost see most of the composition when shooting. The degree can easily become fake, a bit of a creamy filter effect.

When using the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 for night shooting, the number of seconds of exposure will vary depending on the situation, but the image will be naturally color-balanced, and the photo will be brighter. The effect is quite natural and sharp. (Mobile phone real shot screen)

When using OPPO Find N2 Flip for night shooting, the exposure speed is quite fast, especially when shooting portraits in a low-light environment, the characters do not need to be frozen for too long, and the imaging is also full of sharpness and atmosphere. (Mobile phone real shot screen)

In addition, the night shooting was actually measured in an environment that was almost completely dark and only the green light of the escape exit was left. In the night shooting mode of the Galaxy Z Flip4, the number of seconds of exposure will change according to the situation. Although the actual measurement sometimes takes up to 9 seconds Seconds, but the imaging can absorb the green light color, create a sense of atmosphere, the color will be naturally balanced, the photo is brighter, the effect is quite natural, and the night shooting mode of Find N2 Flip can complete the exposure quite quickly At the end of the shooting, because of the short-second exposure, it is more convenient to take portraits under low light sources, and the photos are also sharp, but the color balance is weaker than that of Samsung, and because of the problem of light control, everything in the picture is blurred. It becomes very prominent, and the overall feeling is less natural, but if you like a heavier atmosphere, it may be your choice.

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip4 is thinner and thinner overall. When it comes to taking pictures, whether it’s a day or night, it can take natural shots, and the overall color, light and dark effects are relatively balanced, and the functions of the external screen are quite comprehensive. The disadvantage is that the hinge is tight, and it cannot be opened with one finger like the previous folding mobile phones, but overall it performs very well in all aspects. As for the biggest advantage of OPPO Find N2 Flip is that after opening the phone, there are no obvious creases, and the outer screen is quite large. The auxiliary effect is greater when taking pictures, and the shooting effect is also very suitable for users who like online beauty photos. The pearlescent and fingerprint-free body design is also very attractive, but the disadvantage is that people worry about the durability of the hinge, and whether the larger outer screen will be more likely to be scratched, but the overall performance is quite good. It also gives consumers who want to change to a folding mobile phone a new choice.



