The actual streaming effect of PlayStation Portal has been well received, but the connection delay is obvious and the function is single | XFastest News

Sony’s PlayStation Portal: A Game-Changing PS5 Accessory

The gaming world has been abuzz with talk of Sony’s latest innovation, the PlayStation Portal. While many initially mistook it for a handheld console, Sony has clarified that it is actually an accessory for the highly popular PS5. Priced at $200, the PlayStation Portal offers a unique gaming experience for Sony fans, especially those who want to enjoy their PS5 games at home.

Equipped with an 8-inch 1080p 60Hz LCD screen and a built-in Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chip, the PlayStation Portal boasts impressive hardware specifications. It also supports 1080/60fps HEVC hard decoding, making it a top-notch streaming media device. When paired with the complete DualSense controller, users have reported a seamless and immersive gaming experience.

Despite its impressive features, some experts have raised concerns about connection delays. In a test conducted by Digital Foundry, it was found that streaming games through the PlayStation Portal resulted in a 60-80ms delay compared to a direct connection to a TV in game mode. While this delay may not be noticeable to casual gamers, it could pose a significant challenge for those with more sensitive reactions.

To mitigate the delay, Digital Foundry recommends connecting the PS5 to the router through a wired connection and activating the performance mode in the game settings. This can help reduce the overall delay of the stream, ultimately enhancing the gaming experience on the PlayStation Portal.

It’s important to note that the PlayStation Portal is currently limited to streaming PS5 games and cannot be used for streaming movies. Some have drawn comparisons between the PlayStation Portal and Nintendo’s WiiU, as both feature a console paired with a controller with a screen. However, the PlayStation Portal differs in that it is solely a streaming media device, lacking the integration of the WiiU’s screen controller with the console.

Looking ahead, there is speculation about whether Sony will further develop the secondary screen function of the PlayStation Portal, possibly allowing for the display of additional game content such as maps. Such potential enhancements could further elevate the gaming experience for PlayStation Portal users.

As the gaming landscape continues to evolve, the PlayStation Portal represents an intriguing addition to the world of gaming accessories, offering a new way for PS5 enthusiasts to enjoy their favorite games. With its combination of cutting-edge technology and unique features, the PlayStation Portal is poised to make a lasting impression on the gaming community.

For more information and in-depth analysis, viewers can refer to Digital Foundry’s video on the PlayStation Portal for a comprehensive understanding of its performance and capabilities.

