Reading the private correspondence of the richest man in the world is not every day. Frankly, it’s a shame, because it’s a very funny behind the scenes and also a lot revealing.

About how you attract investment – if you’re called Elon Musk. About the language used on the air you breathe on upper floors, about how power or even just the appearance of power embodied by money has its own way of curving space around itself.

Or maybe I should say curving people, into a butler’s bow.

How else to define i excited messages and adoring Musk from well-known investor Jason Calcanis? He says he’s willing to do anything. Do you need a board member? I’m in! An advisor? Just the word. Sure, my favorite role, dream job, would be CEO of Twitter, but see what you can do. In other words, “we put no limits on Providence”.

Oracle CEO, Larry Ellison, says he is ready to make available “a billion dollars, or whatever you recommend. “Twice as much,” Musk says. No problem.

Even the CEO of Axel Springer, one of the major publishing groups in the world, urges the Tesla boss to buy Twitter and says he is ready to contribute.

“We handle it. We make it a real platform for freedom of expression. It would be a real contribution to democracy. I’m serious, it’s doable. And it would be fun.”

All without a clear business model, or proposing rather extravagant ideas, such as a paid service in which VIPs like Justin Bieber send direct messages to fans, an idea proposed by the excellent Calcanis.

Musk himself is delighted with the idea of ​​anchoring Twitter to the blockchain to charge tweeters a small amount in Dogecoin, a cryptocurrency in which the billionaire has a lot of investment. Then, fortunately, he realizes that it is not feasible.

To Musk’s credit, it must be said that in all these exchanges between billionaire friends at the bar, he is the one who comes out the best. Restraining adoring courtiers when necessary. Not arousing excessive expectations in those who seem to see him as a cross between Jesus and Che Guevara of the Web. Perhaps the main ingredient to become the richest man in the world is not genius and not even hard work. Just keep your feet on the ground even when others dust your feet.