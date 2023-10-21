the advantages for companies

Impresoft Point of View

Alessandro Geraldi, CEO of Impresoft, talked about the opportunities of this technology at the IBM Leaders & Tech Community meeting in September

by Editorial Staff

Published on 20 Oct 2023

How does the metaverso Could it be useful for the corporate world? Alessandro Geraldi, CEO of Impresoft Groupwho spoke during the meeting of Community IBM Leaders & Tech of September, has a very specific idea: “The metaverse is not a technology that is finished or dead as some have said, but rather it could have a concrete use within companies. One possible application is certainly training: we all know that today little training is done, in a boring way and with less than exceptional results. On the contrary, all people appreciate doing something fun that can engage us. And maybe the metaverse can be the way to improve learning systems. And digital companies like Impresoft have the ambition to lead the way on this front.”

But there are also other applications, as in all those jobs that have a high risk potential. ”We have seen several industrial use cases in this sense. But I think the metaverse can also be useful for improving the ability to engage customers, as in the banking and financial world, where most people no longer go to branches, but want to interact digitally continuously. Obviously the metaverse is a new world that will require investments in applications, infrastructure and data security, but also a deep attention to legal issues. It is a great challenge that the country system will be able to take up: certainly today there are technologies considered more attractive such as AIwhich as Impresoft we are definitely focusing on, but the metaverse can definitely open up a new space of opportunities to test”, concludes Geraldi.