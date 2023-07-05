The advantages of companies’ e-learning platforms

To make up for the lack of adequate digital skills, companies are coming to the aid of traditional sources, such as schools and universities. We certainly do not discover that the lack of skills is a problem today, just as it is not new that Italy is showing a worrying lag compared to the other countries of the European Community.

The objective reference remains the Desi report (Index of digitization of the economy and society) 2022 produced by the European Commission. According to the data, Italy ranks 18th out of 27 member states, even if it has made a significant leap forward. Considering the five-year period 2017-2022, Italy’s score, in fact, went from 28.2 to 49.3, recording the most consistent progress among all EU countries, while remaining below the European average of 52.3.

However, if we consider the “human capital” dimension, Italy remains 25th out of 27 member states. Furthermore, Italy has too low a percentage of graduates in the ICT sector: only 1.4% of them have chosen technical disciplines, the lowest figure in the entire EU. Then there is a worldwide Salesforce survey which shows that 76% of respondents said they do not feel ready for a digital-first world in a 5-year perspective.

To their aid, and to the aid of Universities and Institutions, then, private companies arrive, increasing specialist training and proposing certifications closer to the current needs of the market. Salesforce is certainly one of the companies that has always believed in training in technologies and strategies for customer relations, and more.

Its free e-learning platform Trailhead to date it is used by more than 3.5 million people and since the beginning of the year it has also been available in Italian. There are already 45,000 people in our country, and growing every month, who use Trailhead, taking advantage of a training opportunity in the field of digital skills.

Salesforce has set up the Trailhead platform according to modern learning methodologies and techniques such as gamification and also allows it to be used through Trailhead GO, the mobile app available in Italian on iOS and Android.

The gamification paradigm is also expressed with evaluations. Two types of paths are available on the platform: small conversational modules and more complex projects. As you complete modules and projects, you earn points and badges as you climb the ranks.

Modules guide you through learning about specific topics and conclude with a practice challenge or quiz. The practical challenges involve using Salesforce technologies within an environment called Trailhead Playgrounds.

What you’ll find on Salesforce Trailhead

“Young talents are starting to indicate their Trailhead certifications on their CVs – says Daphne De Backer, Director Solution Engineering at Salesforce -, this means that both they and the market are starting to perceive the value of our courses”. The contents present on Trailhead in Italian concern the development of apps, consultancy techniques, digital marketing, data analysis and integration, up to preparing on very current topics such as Artificial Intelligence. Salesforce, therefore, aims to provide all-round training, not necessarily focused on its own solutions. And this is a particularly relevant feature, because it allows talent to present itself to a wide range of companies.

The badges available are over 1500 and cover a wide range of topics. There are also around ten predefined career paths, so that once a path has been chosen, the most suitable courses are automatically proposed. Finally, the support of a community cannot be missing. It’s called the Trailblazer Community, and it’s where Trailhead talent meets and interacts with customers, partners, product specialists, and Salesforce employees to learn, get insights, and even access career opportunities. Currently, there are 1,300 Trailblazer Community groups distributed in 90 countries around the world.