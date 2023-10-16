Home » The Advantages of the Sony SEL1635GM2 Lens in Professional Film Creation: Insights from Mr. Yes, a Well-Known Wedding Recording Team
Sony SEL1635GM2 Lens: A Game-Changer for Film Creation, According to Leading Wedding Videography Team

In the world of professional photography, the Sony SEL1635GM2 lens has gained significant attention for its exceptional performance in flat photography applications. But what about its suitability for film creation? In an exclusive interview with T.com, Mr. Yes, a renowned wedding recording team, shares their insights on using the ultra-wide-angle G Master second-generation lens in their work.

Mr. Yes is a Taiwanese wedding recording team that prides itself on preserving the most beautiful memories and treating each wedding as a unique and eternal event. They were the first team in Taiwan to introduce the Same Day Edit (SDE) video production service, offering their expertise in micro-movies, industrial and commercial videos, event records, public relations event videos, music MVs, and warm family records.

Initially, Mr. Yes made their mark in the industry by shooting commercials and music videos. However, they yearned for a greater sense of accomplishment and creativity in their work. Inspired by high-quality foreign wedding documentaries, they decided to integrate advertising shooting techniques into their wedding videos. In 2008, they introduced the innovative SDE service to Taiwan. SDE involves quickly editing and broadcasting images taken during the wedding, allowing couples to play them during their afternoon or evening banquet. This approach adds happiness and emotion to the wedding celebration, making it more memorable.

One of the biggest challenges they faced in providing SDE services was the limited time for post-production adjustments. A high-quality video had to be completed within a very short time frame. The success of the SDE service relied heavily on the hardware specifications and optical capabilities of the lens used. The lens had to be lightweight, have fast focusing speed, excellent optical quality, and reliable stability to capture wonderful moments without compromising the shooting process.

That’s where the Sony SEL1635GM2 lens comes in. Mr. Yes and their team found that the lens met all their requirements for SDE shooting. They chose the lens because of its excellent hardware specifications, optical capabilities, and its ability to deliver impressive results in a short time frame. They specifically praised Sony’s G Master series, including the SEL2470GM2 and SEL70200GM2, for their improvements in weight, image quality, and focusing speed.

While the SEL70200GM2 had a higher attendance rate among the lenses they used, the importance of the SEL1635GM2 couldn’t be ignored. Its wide-angle capabilities were perfect for capturing scenic shots, emphasizing visual tension, or shooting fast-paced films. Mr. Yes believes that combining the lens with their filmmaking techniques produces the best visual experience and makes the characters stand out.

In terms of performance, Mr. Yes was impressed by the lightweight design of the SEL1635GM2. It was friendly for handheld shooting and had minimal center of gravity shift, making it ideal for using stabilizers. They also found that the lens produced rich colors and a dreamy atmosphere, similar to what they experienced with movie lenses. The optical performance of the lens was highly satisfying, even when shooting backlit scenes.

Overall, Mr. Yes and their team believe that the Sony SEL1635GM2 lens is a game-changer for film creation. Its combination of lightweight design, exceptional optical performance, and the ability to capture stunning footage within a limited time frame makes it the perfect choice for professional filming teams.

In the world of wedding videography, Mr. Yes continues to push the boundaries and deliver exceptional work, thanks to the power of the Sony SEL1635GM2 lens.

