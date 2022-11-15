Home Technology The agri-feedstock in Congo focuses on castor
Technology

The agri-feedstock in Congo focuses on castor

by admin
The agri-feedstock in Congo focuses on castor

As in Kenya, also in the Republic of the Congo il agri-feedstock project tip on castor. After the signing of the memorandum of understanding with the government last October, Eni launched a pilot phase that allowed the company to define an industrial plan with the start of production as early as next year. The pilot phase began in October 2021 and the project involves the construction of a agri-hub a Loudima, in the Bouenza department. It will be a seed oil processing plantbut also a multifunctional center where local farmers can avail themselves of training and technical support.

The first production of oil, guaranteed by the cultivation of castor, is expected in 2023 and will have a capacity of 30,000 tons per year of vegetable oil until it reaches 200,000 tons per year in 2030. It will then continue with the construction of other agri-hubs to achieve by 2026 a production of 150,000 tons of oil per year with about 90,000 workers in the agricultural sector.

In the later stages, the cultivation of other crops, such as for example, will be promoted cardamom and the brassica, always with low impact (low Iluc), which are well suited to the consolidated agricultural systems of the Congo, with vast availability of mechanization. This project opens a new area of ​​activity for Eni in the African country, in support of the Congolese national development plan for agriculture 2018-2022, and is based on Eni’s commitment to contribute to the decarbonisation of the energy mix of African countries.

See also  What will happen to the licensees of Meta and Twitter?

You may also like

From crops to waste collection, agri-feedstock projects in...

Overwatch League teams will undergo a complete rebuild...

From the agri-hub to the collection of used...

NASA “Curiosity” photographed a strange figure Martian humanoid...

The potential of agri-feedstock to accelerate the decarbonisation...

The fourth most powerful supercomputer in the world...

Crazy live host “any% no injuries and zero...

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt next-gen version update...

Towards Black Friday 2022: the new map of...

Towards Black Friday 2022: the new map of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy