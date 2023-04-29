the AI ​​chatbot is now available again in Italy

It has not been a long time since we have referred on these pages to the reaching of the agreement between the Privacy Guarantor and OpenAI. Not exactly everyone, however, expected the latter’s AI service to be back up and running only a few hours later. Well yes: ChatGPT is now accessible again in Italy.

In fact, it is enough trivially to connect to the official ChatGPT portal to notice that the notice “ChatGPT disabled for users in Italy” (“ChatGPT disabled for users in Italy“) It’s disappeared. Yes, we are referring to the message that had been shown to Italian users for several weeks, or since the ChatGPT blockade in Italy by decision of the Privacy Guarantor.

The latter had requested OpenAI, the organization behind the artificial intelligence service, to adapt to the necessary privacy protections, which evidently was done. Now in fact, after the first rumors from the Italian press regarding the agreement reached between the parties, the official has arrived.

Although some users are still having problems logging into their OpenAI profile from Italy (a sign that there are probably still some “small details” to be sorted out behind the scenes), there are already those who have seen appearing, together with AI service, the written “Welcome back, Italy“ (“Welcome back, Italy“). In short, the chatbot is actually usable again in our country, among other things a few days before the “deadline” of April 30, 2023 which was originally set.

On the evening of 28 April 2023, the confirmation was also published on the official portal of the Privacy Guarantor. “ChatGPT: OpenAI reopens the platform in Italy ensuring more transparency and more rights to European users and non-users”, reads the press release. You may want to take a look at the aforementioned website for all the details of the case, but generally speaking ”OpenAI, the US company that manages ChatGPT, has sent a note to the Guarantor for the protection of personal data in which it illustrates the measures introduced in compliance with the requests of the Authority“.

In other words, more information has been made available to European (and in some cases non-European) users and non-users, as well as modified and clarified some points and users have been recognized with accessible solutions for the exercise of their rights. “In light of these improvements, OpenAI has made ChatGPT accessible again to Italian users“, reads the press release of the Privacy Guarantor.

“The Authority expresses its satisfaction for the measures undertaken and hopes that OpenAI, in the coming weeks, will comply with the further requests given to it with the same provision of 11 April with particular reference to the implementation of an age verification system and the planning and implementation of a communication campaign aimed at inform all Italians of what happened and the possibility of objecting to the use of your personal data for the purpose of training the algorithms.

The Authority recognizes the progress made for combine technological progress with respect for rights of people and hopes that the company will continue along this path of adaptation to European legislation on data protection.

The Authority will therefore continue with the preliminary investigation initiated against OpenAI and in the work that will carry out the special task force set up within the Committee that brings together the European Union’s privacy authorities“, concludes the Guarantor. In all of this, ChatGPT is back.