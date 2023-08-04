the AI.com domain redirects to xAI

Do you remember the launch of Elon Musk’s new xAI company in July 2023? Well, now the latter also has a “piece of OpenAI”, not in the sense of Sam Altman’s organization but rather a domain that was previously bound to ChatGPT.

More precisely, as also reported by TechCrunch and Gizmodo, the AI.com domainwhich as you can well imagine also has a certain value (since we refer to the letters related to “Artificial Intelligence”, or “Artificial Intelligence”), now seems to be in the hands of Elon Musk and associates, instead of those of OpenAI.

In fact, if in February 2023 AI.com redirected to the web interface of the ChatGPT chatbot (OpenAI actually never officially confirmed that it had purchased the domain), now just try to enter the fateful letters in the URL bar of your trusted browser to come redirected to x.ai, the official portal of Elon Musk’s new company. In short, it seems that the purchase of the domain linked to the world of artificial intelligence is yet another gimmick by the entrepreneur.

Reference is made to a domain with an estimated value of millions of dollarsso it really seems that Musk has decided to spare no expense in this field too (although in reality it is not clear whether he was the one who made the purchase himself and if someone else who managed to appropriate the domain then decided to redirect to xAI: given the value of the whole, however, there are not few who think that it is directly a move by Musk and associates).

For the rest, it should be noted that since the announcement of xAI, which we remember is a reality that sets itself the goal of “understand the true nature of the universe“, this is in fact the first “update” to attract attention regarding the company’s activity.

