The AI ​​innovations from Google’s developer conference

OpenAI’s text robot ChatGPT has made Google search look old. But the network giant does not want to let its billion-euro business be snatched away without a fight. The AI ​​race to catch up has begun, even if users in Germany and the EU are initially left out.

In the race for artificial intelligence, Google is upgrading its services with new functions – and at the same time promising a prudent approach in order not to cause any damage. In addition to the search engine, other applications such as mail, office software and maps are to be improved with AI, announced CEO Sundar Pichai at the Google I/O developer conference.

Bard still not available in the EU

One consequence of the cautious approach is that Google’s chatbot Bard, for example, will be available in German, but initially neither in Germany nor in the European Union. The US group is obviously trying to clarify whether Bard is compatible with the legal framework in the European Union.

Internet search gets support from Google AI

Google wants to try significant innovations for its most important product – the Internet search. With the help of artificial intelligence, the search engine should be able to answer the question, for example, which of two nature parks is better suited for a family with children and a dog. The answers are formulated in complete sentences, as well as the usual Internet links. Google attaches great importance to the fact that the sources of the information can be displayed – which is not a matter of course with other AI applications.

When looking for a bike, in addition to advice such as paying attention to the wheel suspension, suitable offers from dealers also appear. In addition, one could, for example, get advice on rules for hand signals when cycling in California, said Google manager Cathy Edwards. “These are things you would never have asked for in a quest before.”

The AI ​​search is initially limited to a test. The software decides for itself when to answer a search query in this way. They want to better understand in which cases this makes sense, they say.

Google still does most of its business with ads in the Internet search environment. Most advertisers pay to have their search query links appear at the top of the screen. So far, an open question is what impact the spread of detailed answers based on artificial intelligence will have on this business model.

Google is integrating AI into more apps

Pichai also demonstrated how software can formulate a letter with just a few specifications. If you write a story, the software should be able to provide suggestions for further twists in the story and automatically generated illustrations. In Google’s photo app, you will soon not only be able to remove unwanted objects and people, but also, for example, change your own position in the picture. Missing details that originally remained behind the edge of the screen should be added by the software itself.

Google has been working on applications based on artificial intelligence for years, but is currently under pressure to reveal more of it. At the end of last year, the start-up OpenAI triggered a new competition in artificial intelligence when it made its chatbot ChatGPT public. The software caused a stir because it can form sentences like a human. The AI ​​trains with huge amounts of data and estimates word for word how a sentence could continue. This entails the risk that it can issue completely false information.

Google’s archrival Microsoft entered into a multi-billion dollar pact with OpenAI and is bringing the AI ​​programs into its applications across the board. So far, Google has been reluctant to do so, citing responsible use of the technology.

A responsible scope with artificial intelligence

At the Google I/O, the group stuck to it. “The only way to be bold in the long run is to act responsibly from the start,” said James Manyika, who is responsible for social responsibility in the use of artificial intelligence at Google. The group sees the danger that the software could strengthen prejudices or be used to produce false information. To protect against this, files created with the help of Google’s artificial intelligence should be marked as such in the metadata so that they can be recognized immediately.

Google will also only provide verified developers with software that can automatically create dubbed versions of videos, Manyika said. This makes it easier to recognize deepfakes with alleged actions of real people. At the same time, Manyika emphasized that Google decided years ago not to make interfaces for facial recognition applications publicly available.

New language model competes with GPT-4

Google introduced a new language model called Palm 2 for the new AI capabilities to compete against OpenAI’s GPT-4. Palm 2 can master more than 100 languages ​​and brings with it writing, programming and analysis skills. Google’s chatbot Bard will also be based on the Palm 2. Google’s text robot, previously only available in the US and UK, will be available in English, Korean and Japanese in 180 countries. In the countries of the European Union, however, Bard is not available for the time being – not even in Germany. However, language support for German and 39 other languages ​​will follow soon.

Google showed this apart from AI at the I/O

At the developer conference, Google also presented three devices. On the one hand, the group presented the Pixel Fold smartphone, which can be folded to the size of a small tablet and which competes with the Samsung Galaxy Fold and similar devices from Chinese manufacturers. Google also showed the Pixel 7a, a slightly slimmed-down version of the previous top model, the Pixel 7 Pro.

The Pixel Tablet was also introduced. A special feature of the Google tablet is an additional holder with a loudspeaker, with which it can be used as a constantly active desktop device. While the Pixel 7a is now available for 509 euros, those interested in the folding smartphone and tablet will have to wait.