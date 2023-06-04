The AI ​​killed a human inside a simulation, but that’s not true!

In the last few hours, the news of a United States Army human operator killed by Artificial Intelligence within a simulation (so he didn’t actually die in the real world!), it’s still a “serious” thing since the AI ​​didn’t have to kill the man and did it in an unexpected way.

The story emerged during a Royal Aeronautical Society summit last month, when USAF Colonel Tucker “Cinco” Hamilton, the head of AI test and operations for the United States Air Force (USAF), told warned his audience against relying on AI (and that wouldn’t be new, as similar software has beaten even human pilots in the past).

Hamilton told, in particular, of a simulated test where he has ordered an “AI-enabled” drone to destroy surface-to-air missiles enemies. However, instead of just focusing on the ordnance, the AI ​​”decided” to go after any humans it saw interfering in its final mission, including its own operator.

“[All’interno della simulazione] the AI ​​killed the operator because that person was preventing him from reaching his goal“, continues the head of operations. The news spread like wildfire, but a Air Force spokesman denied that such a simulation took place. The Royal Aeronautical Society has also updated the summary of the conference: according to the corrective statement, Hamilton admitted to ‘bad mouthing’ during his presentation and that, in reality, he meant to convey that the whole account was simply a “thought experiment”.

I mean, so this story never existed? Apparently so… we advise Hamilton to leave the thought experiments to Plutarch.