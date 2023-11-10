The Ai Pin: A Revolutionary Device Redefining AI in the Smartphone Era

The supposed evolution of the smartphone still has a lot to prove in the real world. This is the Humane Ai Pin.

We have told you endlessly about the benefits and dangers of artificial intelligence in recent months, even recommending movies whose plot exposes AI. However, on a few occasions, we have mentioned a device that uses AI as the nerve center of its operating system and much less show you a type of wearable that may be able to compete, by itself, with any smartphone on the market.

A device with artificial intelligence to conquer them all

Under the name of Ai Pin, this device is defined as an ‘autonomous device and software platform built from the ground up for AI’. This is how the presentation of a product begins, which we show you in the publication below these lines, which has been designed by two former Apple employees, Imran Chaudhri and Bethany Bongiorno.

The Humane Ai Pin is composed of two parts – its computer and the battery booster – being able to join both through a magnetic connection that makes it ideal to be placed on clothing as another wearable. According to the company’s founders, the device holds up one day of complete use.

In order to keep user privacy at bay, the device is not actively listening, but rather, it needs a signal to begin to unfold its potential, whether through voice, touch control, hand gestures, or the laser display that can be projected on any surface. By the way, the device is connected to the network through the service provided by T-Mobile.

Inside there is a processor Snapdragon and an ultra-wide-angle sensor to obtain photographs and videos and a depth and motion sensor. At the top is a speaker that can play content towards the user or at high volume. Although one of the most curious characteristics is called ‘Light of trust’ and it is an indicator that some of the sensors are activated to ensure transparency and security.

A small light next to the speaker will act as a notifications indicator, although not of applications, but of a new concept developed by Humane, in which these are replaced by AI experiences. According to the developers, ‘the operating system understands what you need and selects the appropriate experience.’

And since it doesn’t have a screen, the information can be consulted visually through the laser that is projected in the palm of the hand and that can be controlled with your fingers, being able to control music, know the temperature, the date, or the places that are close to the user’s position. It sounds like a promising future, but also a product, perhaps, ahead of its time.

The Ai Pin selling price is $699, and its sale begins next Thursday, November 16. For this price, you will not only be able to purchase the device, but the charger, charging cable, adapter, charging box, and battery booster will also be added. In addition, it also offers unlimited access to AI platforms that the company uses, as well as storage of data, photographs, and videos. Of course, you will have to pay $24 monthly for the service of calls, messages, and browsing unlimited.